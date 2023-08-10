Matteo Marzotto: «My dream is to close the Foundation because that day there will be a cure for everyone»

It’s the nineties and the word “cystic fibrosis” is unknown to most. Who knows her is because she has lived it up close, firsthand or through a family member. You know it is a serious and also very complex disease. Among these people there is Matthew Marzottonow 56 years old, but at the time just over twenty years old, the sixth generation of the well-known family of wool industrialists, who in 1989 lost, precisely because of the disease, his sister Annalisa.

«In Italy there was not yet a reality that promoted research in that area», Marzotto recalls, «so, together with Gianni Mastella, one of the leading researchers in cystic fibrosis at an international level, Michele Romano, at the time director of the Hospitaller of Verona, and Vittoriano Faganelli, an entrepreneur who, like me, had family members affected by the disease, we filled the void, united by the desire to lay the foundations for advanced research with the aim of making treatments progress rapidly».

When was born the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation (Ffc Ricerca), in 1997, in Verona, patients did not reach school age. Today life expectancy is over 40 years. «Thanks to the progress of research, innovative drugs have been discovered which are giving extraordinary results and which aspire to transform cystic fibrosis into a chronic disease», continues the entrepreneur. «An epochal revolution to which our foundation has also contributed. Since 2002 we have invested more than 36 million euros in research activities, promoted and financed 454 scientific projects. I always say that our foundation is a miracle».

Cystic fibrosis is the most common serious genetic disease in Europe. What symptoms does it present at birth?

«Cystic fibrosis produces a very thick mucus which especially damages the respiratory system, tends to block the bronchi and leads to repeated respiratory infections. In reality, rather than through the symptoms, the diagnosis occurs early thanks to a blood sample a few days after birth which evaluates a particular pancreatic enzyme. The exam is part of the syllabus screening neonatale for cystic fibrosis which is active in all Italian regions. In the event of a positive outcome of the neonatal screening, we then proceed to what constitutes the main test for making a diagnosis: the sweat test».

Should anyone wanting to become a parent question the possibility of their children being born with cystic fibrosis?

«A child is born with the disease when inherits a mutated copy of the CFTR gene from both parentsa small portion of DNA. Anyone who has only one mutated copy of this gene does not have the disease, has no symptoms, but is a healthy carrier of a defective copy of the gene, and can pass it on to their child. In Italy there is one healthy carrier of cystic fibrosis for every 30 people. A carrier couple has a 25% chance each pregnancy of having a sick child. Fortunately, a very effective genetic test (see below) in most cases allows us to know if a person is a healthy carrier of cystic fibrosis”.

The healthy carrier test

«1 in 30 and you don’t know it» is the name of the three-year project promoted by the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation to raise awareness among the population on the possibility of carrying out the cystic fibrosis healthy carrier test.

In Italy there is one healthy carrier for every 30 people, a total of two million citizens. The frequency of carriers varies according to the populations: it is higher in European and North American, lower in those of African or Asian origin. Since the bearer has no symptoms, the only way to find out they are is to undergo a test that analyzes the DNA through a simple blood sample (FFC Ricerca has overseen the publication of a informative website about it).

Who should do it? The test is strongly recommended when a couple about to have a child knows they have a sick relative, knows they have a relative who is a carrier or knows that one of them is a healthy or sick carrier. The test is performed in laboratories specialized in molecular genetic techniquesupon presentation of a request from the attending physician (indicate «Genetic test for the search for mutations in the CFTR gene»).

For those with relatives with cystic fibrosis, the cost of the test is supported by the National Health Service and in all regions only the ticket is paid. For those who, on the other hand, have no relatives affected by the disease, the cost of the test is at their own expense. A public laboratory can charge from 250 to 700 euros per person, based on the technique applied and the interpretation of the regional health directives. Only in some regions is the free test extended to couples who request medically assisted procreation in public or affiliated centres, even if they have no relatives with cystic fibrosis.

Today life expectancy is over 40 years. What were the most important steps forward?

“Several factors have contributed to the increase in life expectancy of people with cystic fibrosis. First the possibility of one early diagnosis thanks to newborn screening and, less frequently, prenatal diagnosis. Then the advent of inhalation therapies to thin the thick mucus found in the bronchi; the development of appropriate supports and nutritional indications; the use of persistent bacterial eradication protocols; access to lung transplant in case of very advanced disease. Also, the recent advent of modulating drugs it opened up to an even better perspective on life. Alongside this, the adoption of a multidisciplinary and multiprofessional approach to the treatment of the disease should not be forgotten”.

Tell us about the therapies.

“To date, there is no curative therapy for cystic fibrosis, but increasingly effective treatments are available that can help control the disease. There are therapies that aim to treat the symptoms and slow the progression of the lung disease, with airway mucus removal techniques and antibiotic treatments. Also important is the Respiratory physiotherapywhich helps to clear the airways and must be done every day ».

«The difficult digestion and assimilation of foods, especially fats, present in the majority of patients, can be controlled by taking at each meal some special enzymes. Furthermore, thanks to scientific research, new therapeutic approaches have emerged in recent years capable of correcting some of the defects underlying the disease. These are drugs called CFTR protein modulators, which have dramatically improved the quality of life for many people with cystic fibrosis. There are currently four: Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symkevi and Kaftrio».

Are they reimbursed by the National Health System?

«They can be prescribed according to specific therapeutic indications by age and type of mutation. Together with the Italian Cystic Fibrosis League and the Italian Cystic Fibrosis Society (the other two organizations that deal with the disease in Italy, ed.) we have set up a working table that has seen us engaged in accelerating patient access to the innovative drugs available on the market with sustainable costs by the National Health Service, a goal achieved in July 2021 with the publication in the Official Gazette of the Aifa Determination, which also includes the reimbursement of the most recent of the modulators introduced, Kaftrio».

How do these drugs work?

“The modulators are designed to correct specific defects in the protein that patients are unable to produce due to disease, so that it can function properly. However, there are different types of defects in this protein, due to different mutations in the CFTR gene: more than two thousand are known to date. Unfortunately, modulating drugs are active only on a small part of these, although they are the most frequent».

Therefore in Italy about 30% of people with cystic fibrosis remain excluded from the use of modulating drugs. What alternatives do these patients have?

“They have to rely on other therapeutic options to treat the manifestations of the disease. However scientific research is engaging in the study of alternative molecules to modulators, which are also active on rarer mutations. In this area, our foundation has invested in various projects, including the Task Force for Cystic Fibrosis, which ended in 2020 with the identification of a particularly promising molecule on which a pharmaceutical company is continuing its studies. And then the Molecole 3.0 project, still ongoing, which is analyzing two families of active compounds».

«Another field of study supported by Ffc Ricerca through the Kaftrio Effect project concerns the post-market surveillance of current modulating drugs, to evaluate the risk/benefit profile of these drugs independently from pharmaceutical companies. At the same time, the foundation believes it is very important to continue investing in the research of anti-inflammatory and anti-infective drugs to slow down the damage caused by the disease”.

Could one day be able to correct the basic defect, the one that generates the disease, in a decisive way?

“Solving cystic fibrosis at its root through genome editing is the last frontier. Genome editing is a technology that allows you to modify the DNA inside a cell to correct any errors underlying genetic diseases. The currently most used and efficient system is called CRISPR-Cas, a sort of DNA cut-and-sew capable of acting in a very precise manner at the level of the target sequence with the aim of leading to the production of a functional protein.

Then there are the methods based on RNA molecules, which do not interfere with the DNA, but consist in inserting the template directly into the cells to produce the desired protein. These approaches are particularly interesting and promising because they could apply to any mutation and thus be potentially effective for all people with cystic fibrosis.”

What has been the biggest success achieved by the foundation since it was born?

«To be the recognized accelerator, at ministerial level, of research on cystic fibrosis in Italy and to be part of a large international movement».

What do you wish for the future?

«It may seem paradoxical, but my dream is to close the foundationbecause it would mean that there is no longer any need and the cure has been found for all patients with cystic fibrosis».

Was there a moment you particularly care about and won’t forget?

«It was a privilege but also an adventure to contribute to the vision of Gianni Mastella, who was one of the first and most important researchers on cystic fibrosis in the world, as well as the first creator of FFC Ricerca. While a memory that I will always carry in her heart concerns a little girl in an extremely severe phase of the disease that she explained to her mother why to rejoice despite cystic fibrosis ».

