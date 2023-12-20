Matteo Morandi: “My foundation to give to others what I had”

It only takes a few seconds to save a life. But you have to know how to do it. Luckily for him, after a bad motorbike accident, Mattia ended up in the right hands: those of the surgeons of the IRCCS San Gerardo in Monza, who precisely in those few, fundamental moments were able to do everything necessary to allow this young boy today more than twenty years old to continue living and enroll at University, even after a long and tiring period of rehabilitation. “We had access to the best facilities and specialists. But there are people who can’t afford it. To ensure that others can also, in case of need, receive all the support we have had, a year ago we established the Morandi ETS Foundation (www.fondazionemorandi.org), focused on what we define as our three Ss: healthcare , school and sport, through training, research and inclusion”, he explains Matteo MorandiMattia’s father and president of the charity.

Local medicine: the central role of patient associations 01 December 2023

Free rehabilitation and pharmacological research in hepatology

Thus, a few days ago, one of the many initiatives financed by the Foundation was presented: “In January a project will start with the structure that saved our son’s life: seven physiotherapists from San Gerardo will make part of their time available to take care of of the rehabilitation of those who cannot afford the private assistance of these professional figures – continues Morandi – including two gyms in the Monza-Brianza district, with the capacity to treat five patients a week”. Among the projects about to start, there is also one relating to applied research in hepatology. The objective is to implement a medical protocol for studying the potential effectiveness of a drug – already available and low cost – on bleeding after trauma or surgery for liver metastases, to reduce the need for transfusions.

Prevention: only 8% of adolescents carry out at least one hour of physical activity a day by Irma D’Aria 06 October 2023

Higher education for physiotherapists

Alongside the projects for the coming year, Morandi also talks about what has been done so far thanks to the support of donations from friends, acquaintances, and from today – following the registration in the Single National Register of the Third Sector – also thanks to the contributions of 5 per thousand of the tax return (you can indicate the tax code 12611920963). “In 2023 we have already concretely supported and financed many projects 100%: the one relating to the high specialized training of five professionals who deal with patients in the field of emergency surgery and trauma – says the president of the Foundation – The preparation of these healthcare professionals are always evolving: very high level training courses, refresher courses and master’s courses are essential and are carried out by important national and international structures”.

One Health Day, defending the environment to defend health by Dario Rubino 03 November 2023

8 scholarships for the Paolo Frisi high school in Monza

As far as the scholastic sphere is concerned, the project for the training of high school students has started. “This is a project that promotes access to the Faculties of Medicine and Surgery for those who do not have economic possibilities. To these young people, boys and girls in the fifth classes of the “Paolo Frisi” state scientific high school in Monza – the same one that my son Mattia attended before the accident – we give the necessary tools to be able to follow their dream. We have made 8 scholarships available with a total value of 25,000 euros, of which two have already been paid.”

Italians, more than work, concern Elisa Manacorda’s health 17 November 2023

Dsa, a manual to help kids in volleyball

However, one of the projects of which Morandi is most proud is the one in collaboration with the Vero Volley volleyball team dedicated to the training of sports coaches who work with young athletes with DSA (Specific Learning Disorders). Also in this case we start from a personal experience of the Morandi family, given that another daughter plays in this team at very high levels. “One day we realized that for those suffering from dyslexia or dyspraxia it is more complex to follow the game patterns, the traditional ones, drawn on the blackboard with arrows of different colors and in different directions. For this reason we have promoted meetings with two neuropsychologists to explain to coaches how the brain of a boy or girl with these learning disabilities works, and how to help them best express all their potential with the right tools. About a hundred people attended the first event. The final objective is to develop a sort of manual for coaches, to make the most of what we call the ‘superpowers’ of these young people.

Antonella Ferrari, the (denied) dream of motherhood told in a book by Barbara Orrico 14 December 2023

All the funds – concludes Morandi – are used 99% in the projects: “No structural costs, bureaucratic costs reduced to the bone to give absolute centrality to the financing of the projects and to be able to help those in need free of charge. To those who donate, we immediately tell you how the contribution will be used. This makes the difference for us.”