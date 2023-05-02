Home » Matteo Paolillo of ‘Mare fuori’ criticized for missing photos with the Paralympic athlete: “Nobody asked me for autographs or selfies”
Health

Matteo Paolillo of ‘Mare fuori’ criticized for missing photos with the Paralympic athlete: “Nobody asked me for autographs or selfies”

by admin
Matteo Paolillo of ‘Mare fuori’ criticized for missing photos with the Paralympic athlete: “Nobody asked me for autographs or selfies”


“I wasn’t asked for any autographs or selfies. The request for Amber at the end of my performance, going and hugging a ‘special’ spectator, a child who had been waiting in the rain for hours, was no compensation for anyone. There was a good audience, guys listening”. Matthew Paulillothe interpreter of the character of Edoardo in the series Sea out as well as one of the singers who took the stage of the Concertone on May 1st, thus rejecting the criticisms circulated on social media and filmed by agencies for refusing to take a selfie with Sarah Vargettoyoung Paralympic athlete, waiting in the rain, sitting in a wheelchair while her father held her umbrella to keep her from getting wet.

Matteo Paolillo, fiction and songs: after “Mare fuori” new single “Liberatemi”. Then May Day concert

by the Spettacoli editorial staff

According to the agency, the photo initially denied was then actually taken. Paolillo claims he went directly to the dressing rooms, “we had very tight times, we arrived and after the sound check there wasn’t much time available”.

May 1st, the boys at the Concertone: “Work? We follow our passions, but we fear starvation”

news/concertone_metteo_paolillo_mare_fuori-398365494/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&_wt_visit_from=webapp.amp”>

As for his performance, the first in front of such a large audience “and also the first in the rain”, Paolillo says: “I was frightened by the crowd but the moment I got on, despite the small technical problems I enjoyed , the audience was very affectionate”. He sang O mar for e Free me and then recited a text by Pier Paolo Pasolini e Dacia Maraini. “With the organizers of May Day we chose a text that is actually a song but I read it like a poem. It contains themes dear to me, violence, war, hope”.


See also  Lancet confirms psychic damage from lockdown and distancing

You may also like

Goodbye to tax records with this application to...

Bricks in the valley. Lego Masterpieces with sample

chain accidents, several dead – breaking latest news

The poem Emma read on May Day is...

“Facial recognition”. Here is Piantedosi’s “safe stations” plan

May Day: CGIL, CISL and UIL parade in...

the list of symptoms to know, when to...

wedge cut, inclusion check, fine halving

Check your grandparents’ house carefully: if you find...

here’s what the scientists found

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy