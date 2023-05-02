Matteo Paolillo of ‘Mare fuori’ criticized for missing photos with the Paralympic athlete: “Nobody asked me for autographs or selfies”

“I wasn’t asked for any autographs or selfies. The request for Amber at the end of my performance, going and hugging a ‘special’ spectator, a child who had been waiting in the rain for hours, was no compensation for anyone. There was a good audience, guys listening”. Matthew Paulillothe interpreter of the character of Edoardo in the series Sea out as well as one of the singers who took the stage of the Concertone on May 1st, thus rejecting the criticisms circulated on social media and filmed by agencies for refusing to take a selfie with Sarah Vargettoyoung Paralympic athlete, waiting in the rain, sitting in a wheelchair while her father held her umbrella to keep her from getting wet.

Matteo Paolillo, fiction and songs: after “Mare fuori” new single “Liberatemi”. Then May Day concert by the Spettacoli editorial staff

April 20, 2023

According to the agency, the photo initially denied was then actually taken. Paolillo claims he went directly to the dressing rooms, “we had very tight times, we arrived and after the sound check there wasn’t much time available”.

As for his performance, the first in front of such a large audience “and also the first in the rain”, Paolillo says: “I was frightened by the crowd but the moment I got on, despite the small technical problems I enjoyed , the audience was very affectionate”. He sang O mar for e Free me and then recited a text by Pier Paolo Pasolini e Dacia Maraini. “With the organizers of May Day we chose a text that is actually a song but I read it like a poem. It contains themes dear to me, violence, war, hope”.