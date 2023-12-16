Matthew Perry, the autopsy results: how he died

Published: 12/15/2023 11:03 pm

The recent one disappearance of the actor Matthew Perryknown for his role as Chandler on the television series “Friends,” shook the entertainment world and raised questions about the use of ketamine, a drug used in its treatment. According to the autopsy report, Perry died due to the “acute effects of ketamine,” a drug he was using to deal with depression and theanxiety.

The ketamine, initially developed as an anesthetic, has been used in recent years in some treatments for resistant depression. However, the use of ketamine can have side effects e risksparticularly when not used under close medical supervision.

Ketamine works quickly to relieve symptoms of depression in some patients, especially those who don’t respond to traditional treatments. Its antidepressant effect usually manifests itself within a few hours of taking it. However, ketamine can also have significant side effects. These include changes in mental status, confusionpotential problems dependence and, in rare cases, complications cardiac. It is important to note that ketamine must be administered under close medical supervision, to monitor these effects and ensure patient safety.

In Perry’s case, the autopsy report found that the ketamine in his system could not have come from his last known therapy, given the drug’s half-life of less than four hours. This suggests the possibility of unsupervised use or other contributory factors. The actor’s death has been classified as accidental, with contributing factors including drowning, coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphinea drug used to treat opioid addiction.

The dangers of Ketamine

The passing of Matthew Perry raises important questions about the use of ketamine as a treatment for mood disorders. While it offers potential benefits, it is crucial that its use occurs in a controlled and safe context. His story highlights the importance of careful monitoring and awareness of the risks associated with any drug treatment. This tragic event reminds us of the need for a holistic and careful approach to mental health management, especially in the context of innovative treatments such as ketamine therapy.

Share this: Facebook

X

