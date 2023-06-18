“Matthew’s life is destroyed”

Funeral next week. Protests: “The suspect is still free”
While the procession continues to Casal Palocco to bring a flower to the place where Manuel lost his life, after a Lamborghini with some youtubers on board ran over the Smart driven by the child’s mother, the magistrates are awaiting the results of the autopsy on the body of the little boy who was only five years old. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, which sees Matteo Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old who was driving the Lamborghini SUV, registered in the register of suspects for the crimes of road homicide and injury, has entrusted the autopsy examination to the Tor Vergata polyclinic. Only later, and therefore at the beginning of next week, will the authorization be given for the return of the body to the family to proceed with the funeral. On social networks and on the streets of the Roman district, a stone’s throw from the sea, there is great indignation: “Here all those kids know them – says a lady, mother of a 10-year-old boy – and just the evening before the tragedy I had seen them pass aboard the Lamborghini and I wondered how it was possible that such young kids could drive a car that goes so fast». But Gabriele Morabito, sole director of Skylimit, the car rental company that rented the Lamborghini to Matteo Di Pietro, explains that «the car, in the presence of a license that is more than a year old, could be given. Obviously, this does not exempt us from distancing ourselves and from condemning any irresponsible behavior under scrutiny by the authorities. But we are in no way co-responsible or, even worse, accomplices of what happened since the task of our society is to offer services, the role of educators belongs to the parents. Surely, as it should be, our problem – continues Morabito on Fb – takes a back seat, but we believe it is something intolerable to continue receiving death threats against us and our children”. The lawyer Domenico Musicco, president of Avisl Onlus – Association of victims of road accidents, work and medical malpractice among the promoters of the law on road homicide recalls that «the person who was driving, the twenty-year-old youtuber Matteo Di Pietro, is being investigated for vehicular homicide, but he’s still on the loose. It is not clear what are the reasons why restrictive measures have not been taken. We are talking about a person who, to shoot social videos, traveled at extremely high speed and was also positive for cannabinoids, who caused an accident in which a 5-year-old boy died. A fact of unheard-of gravity.” According to the lawyer, «there are all the conditions foreseen by the law on vehicular homicide for at least house arrest to be ordered for the young person, also due to the danger of repeating the offence. Instead, to my amazement, absolutely nothing happened. And it even happens to read in the newspapers that for someone what happened was just the result of a stunt. What is happening is a bad signal – he concludes – both for justice and for the victim’s family ». Meanwhile, the video of Matteo Di Pietro is also circulating on social networks, giving his father the rental of a Ferrari for a day: in the images, the father is very grateful to his son and both get into the car: the father is driving, but neither of them is wearing safety belt. Yesterday the Rome prosecutor’s office entrusted a consultation on the mobile phones of the five twenty-year-olds who were on board the blue racing car. The objective of the investigators is primarily to verify if there are videos on Mattia Di Pietro’s cell phone shot in the phase before, during or even after the impact.
Two thousand have deserted the channel of TheBorderline after the accident that saw some boys of the group involved in the accident that cost the life of little Manuel in via di Macchia Saponara, at the Axa. YouTubers, until the day of the tragedy, in fact had 601,000 subscribers while today they are at 599,000
«Everyone knows how generally we are active on social media, these days of silence are motivated by the strong pain we feel for what happened. We are shaken and saddened by the tragedy that took place, and our thoughts are with the family of the little one. We are sad to note, however, that public opinion has been misled by bad regulatory information, which is heavily questioning the professionalism and diligence of our work”. This is the position taken by Gabriele Morabito, owner of the Skylimit car rental where the guys from TheBorderline rented the Urus Lamborghini with which they had an accident last Wednesday and where they also took the Fiat 500 for another challenge. «Our highway code (specifically article 117) allows anyone who has had a license for more than a year to drive any type of car without any restrictions. And we – he underlines on social media – have carried out checks to ensure compliance with this condition on this occasion as well. Obviously, this does not exempt us from distancing ourselves and from condemning any irresponsible behavior under scrutiny by the Authorities. But we are in no way co-responsible or, even worse, accomplices of what happened since the task of our society is to offer services, the role of educator belongs to the parents”. «Certainly, as it should be, our problem takes a back seat, but – he concludes – continuing to receive death threats against us and our children, we believe is something intolerable. Finally, I take this opportunity to thank those who, on the other hand, are showing us their closeness, not for bias, but because, before judging or condemning, they informed themselves “
«Matteo’s life and that of the people around him, like Manuel’s, is already over, it’s already destroyed. There is no need for him to receive insults from people who comment having read the news of journalists who earn by throwing m… on a situation that is already very serious”. Cristiano F. says it in a video posted on social media, a friend (as he introduces himself) of TheBorderline, the kids who were involved in the accident in which little Manuel lost his life »First of all – he continues – the challenge they were facing it was 50 hours in a Lamborghini, not 50 hours racing a Lamborghini or 50 hours moving a Lamborghini. Fifty hours inside means they drove it too, sure, but not all the time. Is it irresponsible to drive such a vehicle? – question – Yes. Is Matteo an irresponsible boy? No, let me add that Matteo is indefensible for what happened and he will already pay the penalty he deserves. It happened for a YouTube challenge, no, it could have happened to anyone on a street and these things happen every day. Don’t appeal – the invitation to his followers – to what you read about the cannabinoid test, because I can’t say anything about this, but it’s not – Cristiano insists – as you read in the newspapers”. And here, then, is the truth about him. »The others who were in the car with him aren’t from TheBorderline, they’re guys who work for TheBorderline and make videos with him. The owners of TheBorderline are two guys and one of them wasn’t present in the video because he lives in Milan and he too finds himself with nothing. This accident was caused by normally responsible people but in that second things didn’t go as they were supposed to. Little Manuel really died and this thing destroys me, he didn’t deserve it, but in reality – he says – a lot of other people involved in what happened died. It’s not a “He deserves it, he doesn’t deserve it” speech, because we don’t know how the accident went and I repeat, it could have happened to anyone on any street».
«Our highway code (specifically article 117) allows anyone who has had a license for more than a year to drive any type of car without any restrictions. And we carried out the checks to ensure compliance with this condition on this occasion as well”. Gabriele Morabito, the owner of the Skylimit rent car rental where the Lamborghini SUV was rented by the five twenty-year-old youtubers involved in the Casal Palocco accident, writes on Fb. «This, of course, does not exempt us from distancing ourselves and from condemning any irresponsible behavior under scrutiny by the authorities. But we are in no way co-responsible or, even worse, accomplices of what happened since the task of our society is to offer services, the role of educators belongs to the parents. Surely, as it should be, our problem – continues Morabito on Fb – takes a back seat, but we believe it is something intolerable to continue receiving death threats against us and our children”. “Finally, I take this opportunity to thank those who, on the other hand, are showing us their closeness, not out of bias, but because before judging or condemning, they informed themselves”, concludes the post.
The autopsy on little Manuel, the five-year-old boy who died Wednesday afternoon in the accident at Casal Palocco in Rome, will be performed today at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. The prosecutors of the Rome prosecutor’s office this morning conferred the task on the coroner. And at the beginning of next week the authorization for the return of the body to the family should arrive. In the file opened in Piazzale Clodio, the case is being prosecuted for vehicular homicide and injuries and twenty-year-old Matteo Di Pietro driving the rented Lamborghini SUV, which collided with the Forfour on which the victim was traveling with his mother and sister who were injured. is registered in the register of suspects. The position of the other boys on board the SUV remains under scrutiny by the judicial authority.