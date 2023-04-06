Patrizia La Marca, 53, died after being attacked by her brother’s rottweiler, who was on vacation. She had gone there to feed him. The story of the rescuers: “The body was torn apart in several parts, never seen something like this”.

She had gone to feed her brother’s dog when the latter attacked her provoking her fatal injuries. This is what emerges from the reconstruction of the last moments of the life of Patricia La Marca, 53 years old, mauled by rottweiler of the half brother, Louis LaMarcawell-known trade unionist Uil, residing in Ventimiglia.

“The body was torn apart in several parts, a very serious clinical situation, never seen anything of the kind”, explained the ASL staff, as reported The 19th century. It was 4pm yesterday when the woman showed up at her brother’s house, who left with his wife for a few days of vacation. Patrizia was taking care of the Rottweiler when she was attacked.

The scene that the rescuers found themselves in front of was dramatic. The woman was immersed in one pool of blood due to the bites received at the testaat arm, al Chest and behind. It took them two hours to rescue her because the dog prevented anyone from getting close. In the end, the carabinieri intervened on the spot afterwards the alarm raised by the neighbors at home, who had heard the excruciating screams of the 53-year-old, were forced to shoot him with the standard Beretta 92 pistol.

Injured, the Rottweiler was sedated, entrusted to the vets and transferred to Sanremo, where he will remain in a kennel awaiting new provisions from the judiciary. Patrizia, on the other hand, was transferred to Pietra Ligure by helicopter, she was initially conscious but then her conditions suddenly worsened until the tragic epilogue.

“A similar case has never occurred in the village as far as I can remember – commented the mayor Isius Cassini –. I am very sorry for the poor saleswoman and her family. Rottweiler dogs are large in size. I know Patrizia’s half-brother Mario well. Together with his wife Fiamma they have lived in the village for many years. Previously they lived in Piazza San Giovanni Battista. Good people”. Patrizia leaves her husband and a daughter of 20 years.