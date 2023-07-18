Home » Maurizia Rolli, director of the Innovation Sector in social and health services of the Directorate General for Personal Care, Health and Welfare, elected to the Executive Committee of the Euregha network
Health

Maurizia Rolli, director of the Innovation Sector in social and health services of the Directorate General for Personal Care, Health and Welfare, elected to the Executive Committee of the Euregha network

Maurizia Rolli, director of the Innovation Sector in social and health services of the Directorate General for Personal Care, Health and Welfare, elected to the Executive Committee of the Euregha network

18 July 2023 – Euregha (European Regional and Local Health Authorities) is a reference network of European regional health authorities, created with the aim of creating a critical mass to pool the different knowledge and skills of its members and to improve efficiency and the quality of health systems and services in Europe.

Emilia-Romagna has been an active and committed member of Euregha for over a decade, actively contributing to the exchange of good practices and collaboration between regional and local health authorities in Europe. The election of Maurizia Rolli to the Executive Committee is confirmation of the role and commitment of our region in promoting innovation in health and social services from an international point of view.

Euregha operates with a clear vision of the central role of local and regional health authorities as a natural interface between citizens and national institutions. Its mission is to bring together regional and local health authorities, not only to foster collaboration between its members, EU institutions and pan-European public health and health networks and organisations, but also and above all to strengthen the voice of regional and local health authorities at EU level, ensuring that the local and regional perspective is adequately represented in EU health policy, in close coordination with European institutions and international stakeholders.

Emilia-Romagna, with its rich legacy of healthcare innovation, its renowned universities, research hospitals and strong research-industry collaboration networks, is poised to contribute significantly to the Euregha vision.

As responsible for promoting research and organizational and technological innovation in health and social services, as well as assessing the quality of care and risk management and training regional health services professionals, Maurizia Rolli will be able to use her mandate to promoting the attractiveness of the Emilia-Romagna innovation ecosystem and driving positive change and innovation in health and social services in a European and international perspective, focusing on organizational and technological innovation.

Thanks to our collective efforts and commitment, we can shape a brighter future for healthcare in Europe, one of innovation, excellence and inclusion.

