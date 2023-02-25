Grosseto, 24 February 2023 – The world of information and that of entertainment are in mourning for the death Of Maurice Costanzo. And the serious loss of the journalist and television presenter, who passed away today at the age of 84, also affects the heart of Tuscany. It’s right in Maremma in fact that Costanzo with his family spent the summers in their villa by the sea. For several years Ansedonia it was their retreat. A place of peace, surrounded by nature where the king of talk shows loved to spend time.

Far from the chaos of the city, on the splendid promontory overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, the journalist and screenwriter dedicated himself to a rather reserved life between books and ideas for his programs and insights that have been part of Italian daily life for years and years.

Maremma, a place of sea, sun and light, but not only. Here Maurizio Costanzo decided to celebrate his parents 60 years. A social event with many friends, celebrities who populated the Giannella, the location chosen for the great event that left its mark.

“A great man who made the history of journalism and television in Italy leaves us!

May the earth be light on you Maurizio Costanzo, linked to Tuscany in Ansedonia.” This is the message of the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani. And the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, joins the memory: “Maurizio Costanzo, a monument of journalism and television, left us Italian. Italy will never forget it.”

And there too Versilia Foundation he joins “the condolences of the country for the disappearance of the great journalist, TV host, author, screenwriter”. “With deep sadness we learned the news of the loss of Maurizio Costanzo – comments the president of the Versiliana Foundation, Alfredo Benedetti – and we join in the great pain that his death leaves not only in the world of TV and journalism, but in the whole country Costanzo was a man of great culture, of great professionalism and a refined soul, the undisputed protagonist of the history of TV, who was able to make himself loved by millions of Italians for his calm manners and his great ability to lead, a man who made the history of journalism and Italian television.A pioneer of talk shows, Costanzo was a great friend of Romano Battaglia, the late patron of the Caffè de La Versiliana: he knew the Versiliana and its meetings well, he had been a guest in the past and not many years ago, in 2017, he wanted to send his message of greeting to the public of the Versiliana and his best wishes for the inauguration of that edition and he had expressed words of great appreciation, remembering his ”dearest friend Romano Battaglia” . The loss of him leaves a great void in all of us. To Maria de Filippi and to the whole family, the Versiliana Foundation extends its most sincere embrace”.