Maurizio Costanzo, Banfi: "He was gallant, he must have let my wife pass first"
Maurizio Costanzo, Banfi: “He was gallant, he must have let my wife pass first”

Maurizio Costanzo, Banfi: “He was gallant, he must have let my wife pass first”

“I want to continue being a comedian otherwise we’ll all cry. Almost everyone is dying and Maurizio with his distinguishing gallantry must have put my wife through first. Now they will be together“. This is what Lino Banfi declared after his last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo in the funeral home of the Campidoglio. “These days, a video that Maurizio and I had made was shooting – he added -. Around the 90s we were oldies. He said to me, joking, ‘In there you will die before me because you are two years older than me’. ‘And who said that?’, I answered him. But how strange fate is. My wife also died these days.”

