Maurizio Costanzo, this is how he died! There’s news on what happened after colon surgery

Maurizio Costanzo, this is how he died! There’s news on what happened after colon surgery
Maurizio Costanzo, 84, died after colon surgery
More detailed news is arriving on the causes of death of the famous journalist and television presenter, Maurizio Costanzo, who died suddenly on Friday 24 February at the age of 84, following complications after a colon operation.

To reveal the cause of death, as also reported by the newspaper RepublicAnd Roberto D’agostino on his site
Dagospy. The veteran journalist had been hospitalized for days for a routine operation in the clinic Cover up Of Roma, but immediately after the surgery his health conditions suddenly worsened. D’Agostino made it known that the 84-year-old’s immune system did not hold up, with the onset of several infections which later proved fatal. “The colon operation to get rid of some polyps had gone well. After that the immune system started losing revs and I’m various infections occurredincluding a kidney. Then breathing problems popped up, with a final of bronchopneumonia“, he has declared D’Agostino.

In short, a real bolt from the blue that also left his wife in shock Maria De Filippiwho could never imagine that her husband would leave so suddenly.

