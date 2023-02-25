Hundreds of people are parading to the funeral home in the hall of the Protomoteca in the Campidoglio for a last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo, who passed away yesterday at the age of 84. Maria De Filippi also arrived at the funeral home. Valerio Mastrandrea, Mara Venier, Pierluigi Diaco, Fiorello, Paola Barale are some of the well-known personalities who have come to pay homage to Costanzo. Mastrandrea placed a white rose on the coffin.

The wife has arrived, passing through a side entrance. With her, the adopted son of the couple, Gabriele, in tears. Together they put themselves in the front row of seats for relatives and friends and the presenter, in a suit and black glasses, continues to talk to her son to console him, also watching the flow of people who arrive as a tribute to her husband.

This morning the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and two of the journalist’s children, the director Saverio Costanzo and the screenwriter Camilla Costanzo, were present at the arrival of the coffin in the Campidoglio. Among the first to arrive Francesco Rutelli with his wife Barbara Palombelli and Emanuela Aureli. Four vases of white roses were brought in with the coffin. At the back of the room, between the crowns that of Rome Capital and the Lazio Region.

The Promoteca room will remain open today until 18 and will reopen tomorrow at 10. The funeral will be held on Monday in the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

“There is a moving tribute from Roman men and women to a giant of television, culture and journalism like Maurizio Costanzo, who was also a man of extraordinary professionalism and humanity. A very sweet and nice person, an unrivaled professional”. The mayor of Rome says so Robert Gualtieri at the exit of the funeral home for Maurizio Costanzo in the Campidoglio. “The widespread reaction in the city proves how much he is a person to whom we all owe a lot and to whom Rome will adequately pay homage – he adds -. Now there is a collective embrace from Rome for him, for his family and those who have wished well”.

“He has helped millions of Italians to understand and explore life. In his witty, sober, curious way, to understand what’s around the corner,” he said Francis Rutelli at the exit of the burial chamber for Maurizio Costanzo From 10:30, the uninterrupted flow of people, belonging to all ages, began. Among the well-known faces who have arrived so far, also Gianni Ippoliti, Mara Venier, Pierluigi Diaco, who burst into tears, Rudy Zerbi, Ermete Realacci and Valerio Mastandrea, who entered with a rose in his hand.

“I learned life and humanity from him. One thing we always said to each other was that we met late. We tried to come up with ideas for the city that we both love. I discovered a person of very profound humanity, capable of speaking of things that are very deep and very light at the same time, to laugh and get excited”. The former mayor of Rome said so Virginia Raggi at the exit of the funeral chamber for Maurizio Costanzo in the hall of the Protomoteca in Campidoglio.

