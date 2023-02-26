The journalist Maurizio Costanzo had one last project to carry out. He had discussed it with the lawyer Giorgio Assummahis historical friend and former president of the Siae. Assumma last heard from him on Thursday February 23rd. That is, the day before his death. And in the conductor’s biography it is also of great importance for another reason. It was Assumma who introduced him Maria De Filippi. That is the woman he will marry in 1995 and he will spend the rest of his life. After the divorce with Marta Flavi, which made a lot of noise at the time as the two had only been married for just a year. Assumma today in an interview with the Corriere della Sera summarizes the last phone call by Maurice Costanzo and other anecdotes. The two met in 1973: this year their friendship would last half a century.

The television in the afterlife

«Maurizio asked me: “In your opinion, when you go to the other world, what happens there?”. I replied: “I don’t know, but we’re going to get better”. “And will I be able to have a television?”. “I do not believe”. “You know how boring then.” “But no, you will be in the peace of the Lord”. Oh well, then let’s make sure that whoever arrives first waits for the other”», says Assumma to Giovanna Cavalli. She then recalls how they met: «I contacted him for a job on From Gasperi, nothing happened. We haven’t been lost since. One phone call a day, coffee every Monday and Wednesday at the Vanni bar, in front of Rai. He asked me for my opinion on each project, I advise on lawsuits, never a disagreement». De Filippi’s presentation it went like this: . «Maria was a brilliant law graduate, consultant of the Italian phonographic association, in Milan. She asked me if I could find her a famous moderator for a conference on record piracy at Venice Exhibition. Baudo was busy, Vespa as well, Maurizio dawdled and finally accepted».

The script for the cinema

At that point it happens the meeting: «Maria picked us up at the airport. He didn’t even look at her, almost annoyed. At the Lido, after getting off the boat, a photographer approached. To which Maurizio said curtly: “Please, doctor, stay away from me, I don’t want paparazzi.” And also at dinner he sat her across the table». Then, the twist: «Ten days later I met Maria in a bar on Viale Mazzini. “I came to see an aunt.” I pretended to believe her. On Monday Maurizio told me: “You know that Dr. De Filippi is smart, I would like her as an assistant”». Finally, Assumma talks about the last phone call and that script for the cinema. And also the cause of death: «He had recovered after the minor surgery, he was much better, in great shape, he was the same as always, lucid, with a perfectly clear mind, ironic, full of ideas, we talked about a screenplay for cinema, there was no inkling that it could end like this. “See you soon, not this one, but next week I’m going out”. Then, unfortunately, pneumonia took him away ».

Read on about Open

Read also: