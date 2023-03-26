Mauro Corona, in recent years, has had to face a drama. Here’s what happened to him and how he managed to carry on.

Mauro Corona he is a very successful writer. He is a prolific author appreciated by critics and the public and is often invited as a commentator on television. But what private drama did he experience? Here are all the details on what happened.

Mauro Corona is a climber who has the mountain as his great passion. His other passion is writing, his latest book of 2022 is entitled: Four seasons to live. In addition to all this he is also a very good sculptor, and since 2018 he has been a regular guest on the Cartabianca program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer. The author is famous for his particularly fiery character and in fact during the Rai broadcast there were moments of tension.

In 2021 he was at the center of a music video taken from the song Oh Lord vaarda giò by Davide Van De Sfoors and Zucchero Fornaciari. As for his private life, the artist had four children. But what happened to him? Is he the one who had to deal with health problems? Here are all the details of the story.

Mauro Corona: how they defeated the serious illness

A couple of years ago the book by Mauro Corona’s daughter came out: Bloom among the rocks. In this volume the woman wanted to tell about her illness, colon cancer that she had defeated when she was 38 years old. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the woman revealed that she found herself fragile in the face of her illness despite the fact that she had been raised as a tough and strong person, a bit like the mountains.

“The diagnosis was devastating, pure pain, suffering” the writer said. To get back to well Marianna had to face two operationslong cures, but in the end he made it. In this journey she was helped by the advice of her father who told her never to look at the top of the mountain and that she would slowly get there herself.

When her father finally read the book, he told her that he knew her better in those pages than in his whole life. The writer’s daughter added that since then they have really begun to communicate, she tells him how he is doing via sms. Even in the deepest pain there was somehow a silver lining.