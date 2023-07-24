Max Grinda and Felix Hahnewald on the current emergency in the care industry

FM Consulting GmbH

As managing directors of FM Recruiting, Max Grinda and Felix Hahnewald have specialized in personnel recruitment in the care sector. With their innovative recruiting methods, they help care companies to overcome the shortage of skilled workers and to increase the number of applications from qualified candidates. You can find out how the current situation on the labor market is shaping up here.

The nursing industry is now firmly under control due to the shortage of staff. But with the lack of staff, there are also other challenges that many care companies are confronted with. After all, due to the lack of skilled workers, more and more places in homes remain unoccupied – which also poses great problems for nursing homes from an economic point of view. The Federal Association of Private Nursing Homes warns of an unprecedented wave of bankruptcies in private nursing homes. According to the President of the Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services, there are already increasing reports of bankruptcies or closures of care facilities. “If positions remain vacant, places in homes must also remain empty. But with an occupancy rate of less than 95 percent, a home can hardly be operated profitably,” confirm Max Grinda and Felix Hahnewald. As managing directors of FM Recruiting, you have been supporting nursing homes in their recruitment processes since 2019. By working with numerous institutions and nursing staff, they know exactly what the professionals think and expect of a potential employer. In the following, Max Grinda and Felix Hahnewald explain which challenges currently have to be mastered.

A lack of refinancing by long-term care insurance funds leads to lower utilization of the homes

Many nursing homes and large carriers have made the mistake in the past of buying facilities to grow their business without considering profitability. This is now on its knees in many facilities: the massive cost increases of the last twelve months are forcing many facilities to allocate at least some of the costs to the dormitories. What is certain, however, is that the contributions at this point cannot be increased immeasurably, after all, care must still be within an affordable range for those in need of care and their relatives.

However, the refinancing by the long-term care insurance funds is not sufficiently covered, which leads to further financial gaps in the budgets of the facilities. This financial imbalance and the prevailing shortage of skilled workers now mean that some homes see only one way out: prefer to leave a place vacant instead of employing expensive leasing staff. Because an occupied place in a nursing home usually generates less income than hiring temporary workers would cost. The lack of availability of staff means that nursing homes cannot fully utilize their capacities, although the demand for places in homes is high and constantly increasing.

Lack of support and subsidies for new training models

In addition, there is general uncertainty on the labor market for nursing staff as to how and from where specialist and auxiliary staff can be recruited and training opportunities created. A new law opens up the possibility of hiring nurses with one to two years of training. However, these are not yet available. In addition, there is a lack of experience of how the shortened training period will affect the overall quality of care. Both the spatial and the personnel requirements for the training of qualified specialists are often not given. In this case, the solution of a shortened training period only helps to a limited extent, since this has not been sufficiently promoted and subsidized so far.

One thing is certain: change is needed in the industry in order to inspire more specialists for care. Care facilities are therefore well advised to be accompanied by experienced experts in order to position themselves as an attractive employer and thus convince specialists. After all, home places can only be filled as best as possible if the necessary staff are available.

