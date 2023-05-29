Home » Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, held on Sunday on the famous Monte Carlo street circuit. The reigning world champion for Red Bull started from pole position and maintained the lead throughout the race, finishing the scheduled 78 laps ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine-Renault). The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished sixth and eighth.

For Verstappen it is the fourth victory out of six Grands Prix held so far (and the second in his career in Monaco). If you count the two first places of his teammate, Sergio Perez, in this World Championship there have only been victories for Red Bull, a team that has won the last three editions of the Monaco Grand Prix.

– Read also: Because Formula 1 likes to get stuck in Monaco

