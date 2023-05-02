maxi rear-end collision, 6 dead and 30 injured

And of at least 6 dead and 30 wounded the balance sheet of the very serious accident that occurred in IllinoisAmerica following the dust storm that engulfed Interstate 55. The dust storm obliterated visibility and 60 vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up that blocked the road and caused a dramatic toll.





Dust storm, major accident in Illinois

As reported by the American media, in the last few hours a violent sandstorm has swept away the plains of Illinois causing many problems to traffic. The dust, driven by the strong wind, therefore also settled on the roads and made visibility poor on long stretches.





And even on Interstate 55, visibility was reduced on Monday, May 1, 2023 when over 60 vehicles were involved in a massive rear-end collision that caused a dramatic toll. According to what emerges, in fact, on the main road connecting the American state some heavy vehicles and various cars collided with each other, giving rise to a pile-up that caused numerous victims.

According to information coming from Illinois, the budget is 6 killed and 30 injured, even if the picture could get worse. Several, in fact, are the motorists hospitalized in serious conditions.





conditions in Illinois

Interviewed by the American media, Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick provided a fairly clear picture of the conditions that led to the massive accident on Interstate 55.

According to the soldier, in fact, the strong winds that raised earth and dust from the fields led to reduced visibility, close to “zero“. The cause of the accident, therefore, can be traced back to the sandstorm.







This was also echoed by the Meteorological Service which certified that the winds at that time were blowing between 56 and 74 kilometers per hour. Authorities also explained that the incident, from the motorists’ point of view, is a spring version of winter blizzards, where visibility becomes zero within minutes.

The highway was closed in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis and will be closed until the late morning or early afternoon of Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



