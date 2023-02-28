In recent days, a large food alert has been issued in France regarding yoghurts. Many products of different brands, sold in various supermarkets, have been recalled for physical risk, as they could contain glass fragments. However, there are products also recalled in Italy for the same reason
Yogurt is one of the most consumed products for breakfast and snacks. Many people, partly for taste and partly for environmental sensitivity, prefer to buy it in glass jars. Precisely these products are now the subject of an extensive food alert in France, which has however arrived (albeit smeared) also in Italy.
The problem with the yoghurts that we report below, of different brands, is the possibility that there are glass splinters inside or in any case that the jar tends to break.
It is therefore a physical risk for consumers who, unaware, may find themselves ingesting pieces of glass.
I am well 20 yoghurt brands subject to recalls in Francethe different products were sold between 1 and 22 February in various outlets including Lidl, Casino, E. Leclerc, Intermarché, Netto and Monoprix.
Recalls in France
If by chance you are in France, these are the products to watch out for (HERE you will find the specifications of the recalled lots):
Nestle Lactalis
- Organic eco-nature yogurt and lemon
- Lemon yogurt
- Yogurt misto
- Vanilla yogurt
- Yogurt Bianco x 8
- Yogurt Bianco x 4
- Strawberry Yogurt : Reminder Sheet
- Yogurt alla vaniglia discovery offer
Aldi
- Marca: Milsa – Whole vanilla yogurt
Auchan
- Auchan brand – Vanilla whole milk yoghurt x 4
Carrefour
Brand: original Carrefour
- Natural yogurt with whole milk
- Whole vanilla yogurt
- Whole lemon flavored yoghurt
Casino
Brand: Casino
- Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 4
- Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8
- Whole lemon flavored yoghurt
- Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut
Cora
- Brand: Cora – Vanilla Flavored Whole Milk Yogurt x 8 : Reminder Sheet
E.Leclerc
Brand: Delisse
- Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8
Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 4
Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8
Whole lemon flavored yoghurt
Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut
Intermarché
Brand: Pastures
- Vanilla yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8
- Natural yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8
- Whole lemon flavored yoghurt
- Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut
Lidl
Brand: Envia
- Whole vanilla yogurt
- Natural yogurt with whole milk : reminder sheet
- Lemon Flavored Whole Yogurt : Reminder Sheet
Monoprix
Brand: Monoprix
- Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8
Net
- Brand: Netto – Whole vanilla yoghurt x4 ex 8 : memo sheet
U
Products recalled by Coopérative U enseigne – Brand: u
- Whole vanilla yogurt x 4 x 8
- Natural yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8
Sold without branding by Leader Price, Auchan, Norma, Schiever
Product recalled by LNUF Laval, no brand
- Vanilla flavored whole milk yogurt x 4
The alert in Italy
The Ministry of Health a few days ago issued an alert regarding some Kyr Parmalat, with royal jelly, strawberry and apricot and honey flavours.
These products have been recalled due to physical risk, more specifically the “fragility of the neck of glass jars”. They are therefore absolutely not to be consumed for the same reason as French products: you risk ingesting glass splinters.
So beware of the following products:
- Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – royal jelly 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062364. With expiry date: 03/29/2023
- Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – apricot-honey 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062395. With expiry date 03/29/2023
- Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – strawberry 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062425- With expiry date 03/29/2023
All the reported Kyr were manufactured by the company LNUF Laval Snc in the factory of the Industrial Zone des Touches, Boulevard Arago, in Changé, France (identification mark FR.53.054.005 CE).
As the company writes:
The jar is produced by an external supplier. As a precaution, the company has decided to withdraw the lot from the market and we invite those who have purchased the recalled lots not to consume the product and return it to the point of sale for a refund.
Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube
Cast Iron: 60 Million Consumers / Ministero della Salute / Kyr
Read all our food alerts.