In recent days, a large food alert has been issued in France regarding yoghurts. Many products of different brands, sold in various supermarkets, have been recalled for physical risk, as they could contain glass fragments. However, there are products also recalled in Italy for the same reason

Yogurt is one of the most consumed products for breakfast and snacks. Many people, partly for taste and partly for environmental sensitivity, prefer to buy it in glass jars. Precisely these products are now the subject of an extensive food alert in France, which has however arrived (albeit smeared) also in Italy.

The problem with the yoghurts that we report below, of different brands, is the possibility that there are glass splinters inside or in any case that the jar tends to break.

It is therefore a physical risk for consumers who, unaware, may find themselves ingesting pieces of glass.

I am well 20 yoghurt brands subject to recalls in Francethe different products were sold between 1 and 22 February in various outlets including Lidl, Casino, E. Leclerc, Intermarché, Netto and Monoprix.

Recalls in France

If by chance you are in France, these are the products to watch out for (HERE you will find the specifications of the recalled lots):

Nestle Lactalis

Organic eco-nature yogurt and lemon

Lemon yogurt

Yogurt misto

Vanilla yogurt

Yogurt Bianco x 8

Yogurt Bianco x 4

Strawberry Yogurt : Reminder Sheet

Yogurt alla vaniglia discovery offer

Aldi

Marca: Milsa – Whole vanilla yogurt

Auchan

Auchan brand – Vanilla whole milk yoghurt x 4

Carrefour

Brand: original Carrefour

Natural yogurt with whole milk

Whole vanilla yogurt

Whole lemon flavored yoghurt

Casino

Brand: Casino

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 4

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8

Whole lemon flavored yoghurt

Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut

Cora

Brand: Cora – Vanilla Flavored Whole Milk Yogurt x 8 : Reminder Sheet

E.Leclerc

Brand: Delisse

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 4

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8

Whole lemon flavored yoghurt

Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut

Intermarché

Brand: Pastures

Vanilla yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8

Natural yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8

Whole lemon flavored yoghurt

Whole milk yogurt 4 flavors vanilla, lemon, strawberry, coconut

Lidl

Brand: Envia

Whole vanilla yogurt

Natural yogurt with whole milk : reminder sheet

Lemon Flavored Whole Yogurt : Reminder Sheet

Monoprix

Brand: Monoprix

Vanilla whole milk yogurt x 8

Net

Brand: Netto – Whole vanilla yoghurt x4 ex 8 : memo sheet

U

Products recalled by Coopérative U enseigne – Brand: u

Whole vanilla yogurt x 4 x 8

Natural yogurt with whole milk x 4 x 8

Sold without branding by Leader Price, Auchan, Norma, Schiever

Product recalled by LNUF Laval, no brand

Vanilla flavored whole milk yogurt x 4

The alert in Italy

The Ministry of Health a few days ago issued an alert regarding some Kyr Parmalat, with royal jelly, strawberry and apricot and honey flavours.

These products have been recalled due to physical risk, more specifically the “fragility of the neck of glass jars”. They are therefore absolutely not to be consumed for the same reason as French products: you risk ingesting glass splinters.

So beware of the following products:

Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – royal jelly 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062364. With expiry date: 03/29/2023

2x125g – EAN code 3023290062364. With expiry date: 03/29/2023 Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – apricot-honey 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062395. With expiry date 03/29/2023

2x125g – EAN code 3023290062395. With expiry date 03/29/2023 Kyr probiotics and vitamin D – strawberry 2x125g – EAN code 3023290062425- With expiry date 03/29/2023

All the reported Kyr were manufactured by the company LNUF Laval Snc in the factory of the Industrial Zone des Touches, Boulevard Arago, in Changé, France (identification mark FR.53.054.005 CE).

As the company writes:

The jar is produced by an external supplier. As a precaution, the company has decided to withdraw the lot from the market and we invite those who have purchased the recalled lots not to consume the product and return it to the point of sale for a refund.

