Italia Create non-existent companies, for the sole purpose of issuing electronic invoices and centralizing the VAT debt on them

They had created non-existent companies, for the sole purpose of issuing electronic invoices and centralizing the VAT debt on them. The companies managed by Chinese on the national territory (Prato, Pistoia, Florence, Rome and Venice), collected the proceeds and, by transferring the money to the East, they made it disappear. The Guardia di Finanza of Oristano discovered non-existent transactions for over 200 million euros (VAT evaded for over 37 million), and reported 19 people, including an Italian tax consultant, for issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, omitted declaration, false declaration and self-laundering.

