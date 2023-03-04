L’Inflation Reduction Actthat is the maxi plan of the United States which foresees billion-dollar subsidies for the ‘green’ technologies produced in the United States, it begins to attract the large European groups to the other side of the ocean. Several German companies are in fact already ready to invest in the US. Just these days the German chancellor Olaf Scholz he is visiting Washington and, according to the German media, intends to confront the US president Joe Biden also concerns about a race on subsidies and possible competitive disadvantages for manufacturing in Europe. After the economic ministers of Germany and France at the beginning of February, Robert Habeck e Bruno the Mayor, had flown to the US for talks on the subject with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (unleashing the ire of Italy, which was excluded from the mission). The issue could also be addressed by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen in the meeting with Biden scheduled for March 10th.

As it reports daily Newscompanies such as Audi, BmwSchaeffler, Siemens Energy and Aurubis, among others, are planning major investments in the United States or expanding existing offices. According to a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industryone in ten companies are already planning to relocate production. BMW is expanding and modernizing its plant in Spartanburg, in South Carolina, where it is investing 1.7 billion euros. Audi is currently evaluating the possibility of building a first plant for the production of electric cars in the United States. The location is currently “very attractive,” said the Audi CEO, Markus Duesmannal Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. Energy technology manufacturer Siemens Energy is also considering locating plants for the hydrogen economy in the United States. Automotive supplier Schaeffler appears to be on the same wavelength. “We are more inclined to build the next plants in America,” said the number one Klaus Rosenfeld a ‘World on Sunday’. Europe’s largest copper group, Aurubis, is currently building a new recycling plant in the state of Georgia, which is expected to go live next year and is now being expanded.

For its part, the European Union is evaluating a series of actions to respond to the American wrath, but on the proposal of a sovereign fund common the “frugal” hold back while reacting with national state aid will favor countries with stronger budgets and therefore more able to distribute subsidies. Member States “have differing opinions on how the European response should be presented,” admitted the Swedish EU affairs minister Jessica Roswall at the end of the General Affairs Council of 6 February.

In favor of the US, in addition to the huge ones fundsthere also seems to be there speed of making investments. In Germany, times are much longer than in the United States, said Wolfgang Weber, director general of theAssociation of the German Electrical and Digital Industry (Zvei). The biggest difference between the approach in the US and Europe is “the speed of implementation,” Weber explained. The speed also convinced the chemical company Evonik. After the US government decided to subsidize two-thirds of a new manufacturing facility, the investment decision was made quickly. Evonik is building a new plant for the production of so-called pharmaceutical lipids in the USA. According to the firm, Washington is backing the project, which is worth about $220 million, with about $150 million.