Maximizing Psychological Well-being for Older Adults: Factors to Consider

Psychological Well-being in the Aging Process

By Víctor Calderón Pérez, Psychologist at the Day Center and the Colisée San Antonio Residence

Demographic changes due to population aging are becoming more and more apparent. With the increasing number of older people, it is crucial to engage in debate and reflection on the factors contributing to a better quality of life for this population group with specific needs. As the older population grows, it is important to intensify efforts to address their needs.

The aging process involves complex changes in metabolic and physiological health, physical function, cognitive function, psychological well-being, and social well-being. These changes can occur at any time during the aging process, making both their approach and prediction complex. The primary task of gerontology is to study these changes with the goal of promoting a better quality of life.

In order to age well psychologically, it is essential to strive to enhance individual talents. Meeting dimensions such as personal growth, positive relationships, mastering the environment, personal autonomy, self-acceptance, and having a purpose in life can contribute significantly to psychological well-being among those over the age of 50. Achieving overall psychological well-being during the aging process requires the maintenance of factors such as optimizing mental capacity, seeking personal growth, promoting autonomy and social functionality, and improving social relationships.

Additionally, the most common risk factors for depression among older people are isolation, the decrease in social relationships, family problems, and feelings of being uncared for or not listened to. Avoiding or alleviating these factors is crucial for achieving greater psychological well-being in the aging process.

Colisée Grupo focuses on encouraging independence and improving the quality of life for people at all stages of life, especially for the elderly and dependent individuals. By taking into account health, psychological, and social factors, the organization aims to promote positive aging and general well-being during this stage of life.

In conclusion, it is important to provide older people with the necessary tools to face the challenges of the aging process. By understanding the contributing factors, we can act to ensure the psychological and overall well-being of older individuals.

