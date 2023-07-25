Home » Maximizing Tear Generation: A New Approach for Ophthalmology at UMH of Elche
Health

Maximizing Tear Generation: A New Approach for Ophthalmology at UMH of Elche

by admin
Maximizing Tear Generation: A New Approach for Ophthalmology at UMH of Elche

The University Miguel Hernandez of Elche (UMH) has developed a new approach in ophthalmology that aims to improve the diagnosis of dry eye. The UMH has been working on a new device called i-Onion, which is designed to accurately measure tear generation as a parameter to diagnose and identify disease risk groups.

Dry eye is a common condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. It can cause symptoms such as redness, stinging, burning, and blurred vision. Currently, the diagnosis of dry eye relies on various tests, including the Schirmer test that measures the amount of tear production. However, this method has limitations in accurately diagnosing and categorizing the severity of dry eye.

The new approach developed by the UMH focuses on using maximum tear generation as a parameter to diagnose dry eye. By accurately measuring tear production, the i-Onion device could provide more accurate and reliable results, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment plans.

Dr. Juan Perez, a leading researcher at the UMH, explains that maximum tear generation is an essential indicator in identifying disease risk groups. By identifying individuals with low tear production, doctors can intervene earlier and prevent further complications.

The i-Onion device works by using non-invasive techniques to stimulate tear production. It measures tear production in a controlled environment and provides real-time data for analysis. This innovative approach not only improves accuracy but also makes the diagnosis process more convenient and comfortable for patients.

The UMH’s new approach in ophthalmology and the development of the i-Onion device have garnered attention from the medical community. The accuracy and reliability of this device could revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye, leading to better management of the condition and improved quality of life for patients.

See also  Orphe, the IoT device that makes running shoes smart

Further research and clinical trials are being conducted by the UMH to validate the effectiveness of the i-Onion device in diagnosing dry eye accurately. If successful, this new approach could become the new standard in ophthalmology, benefiting millions of individuals worldwide suffering from dry eye.

You may also like

Offers Apple Unieuro VS Euronics! Which are the...

The Growing Crisis of Eating Disorders in Piedmont:...

What is the secret of longevity? Eight habits...

Vacation ruin phobias: what they are and how...

Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

The Importance of Daily Calorie Intake for Successful...

Thin hair: These causes and treatment options are...

Consuming olive oil could reduce the risk of...

So fresh and temptingly delicious

Medicair Factory Srl/Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy