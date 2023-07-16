Home » Maximizing the Benefits of Walking: Strategies for Increasing Intensity and Fun
Maximizing the Benefits of Walking: Strategies for Increasing Intensity and Fun

Maximizing the Benefits of Walking: Strategies for Increasing Intensity and Fun

Title: Enhance Your Walking Routine with These Expert Tips

Subtitle: Walking for Better Health and Fitness

Walking, at any intensity level, is good for you. It has been widely acknowledged that even walking at a slow, steady pace can lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Recent research suggests that increasing the distance and intensity of your walk can further reduce the risk of early death and diseases like cancer. To help maximize the benefits of walking, experts recommend incorporating various techniques and activities.

To shed light on this topic, we sought guidance from Janet Dufek, a professor of nutritional sciences and kinesiology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Additionally, we enlisted the expertise of Martinus Evans, a certified running coach and founder of the Slow AF Run Club, for a fitness-oriented walk in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

During our walk, Evans emphasized the importance of enjoying the process and creating our own rules. As he wisely stated, “We walk to feel happy.”

One way to take your walking routine to the next level is by activating your arms. Dufek suggests incorporating upper-body exercises during your walk, using dumbbells or bottles filled with water. These can include bicep curls, shoulder raises, and even air punches. By engaging your arms, you involve more muscle groups and enhance the overall workout.

Furthermore, Evans suggests leveraging your surroundings to enhance your walk. By integrating additional activities, such as squats on a park bench or standing calf raises along your route, you can add variety and challenge to your routine.

Dufek also recommends varying the terrain and intensity of your walks. Walking on different surfaces, such as loose dirt or dry sand at the beach, can provide a greater challenge and improve overall fitness.

For those who enjoy walking with a partner, Evans recommends incorporating a friendly competition. Initiating a race to a landmark or setting a challenge can add excitement and motivation to your walk.

To maintain endurance and make walking more enjoyable, Evans suggests focusing on something other than time. Counting dogs, traffic lights, or water intakes can distract from the clock and make the experience more engaging.

In conclusion, walking is an excellent way to improve your overall health and reduce the risk of various diseases. By incorporating these expert tips, you can elevate your walking routine, making it more enjoyable and rewarding. Remember, the key is to have fun and stay consistent while reaping the countless benefits of this simple yet powerful exercise.

