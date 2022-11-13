Food recall for batches of eggs with salmonella rash. The danger of intoxication is high: absolutely not to consume them. Here are the contaminated ones.

Food alert as regards the egg. To report the recall is the Ministry of Health specifying all the details of the products not to be consumed.

This is the danger of the presence of Salmonella enteritidis. To be contaminated are the fresh eggs L and XL of the brand Copav.

The company producing the eggs in question is Avimarche and is based in the factory in via Barocco 14, in Ostra Vetere (Ancona).

The affected lots and the expiration dates

Following a sample check on the feces of laying hens, performed by ASUR Area Vasta 2, the bacterium was found and the signaling that triggered the recall was triggered.

The Covap eggs subject to the recall are the L ed XL sold in packs of 6 and concern the following lots:

22420634AVI – 14/11/2022

22420650AVi – 16/11/22

22420655AVI – 17/11/22

22430669AVI – 23/11/22

22440674AVI – 27/11/22

The manufacturing company addresses consumers by recommending, in the event that they have purchased the packages of contaminated eggs, a do not consume the product and return the package in possession to the point of sale where it was purchased.

Salmonella: what it is and what it causes

Salmonella enteriditis is a gram negative bacterium that causes salmonellosis which manifests itself with the characteristics of aintoxication with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually occur about 12-36 hours after ingestion of foods in which the bacterium is present and the course of the disease lasts for about a week. In the case of frail subjects or those with immune system deficiencies, it can develop into a form that requires hospitalization.

Foods generally subject to the risk of contamination by this bacterium beyond raw or undercooked eggs and products egg derivatives, I am the raw milk and derivatives based on raw milk, but also the undercooked meat.

It can also relate to the fruit and the vegetablesespecially watermelons, tomatoes, seed sprouts, melons, lettuce, cider and orange juice, which are contaminated during cutting.