Maximum limits of phytosanitary residues, operational guidelines for the adaptation of the products under review

On 10 and 11 May 2023, during the video conference meeting of the Standing Committee on Residues on plants, animals, food and feed – pesticide residues section, the following draft regulations were voted on:

  • Document PLAN/2023/950 Rev.2
  • Document PLAN/2022/2637 Rev.2
  • Document PLAN/2022/2310 Rev.2
  • Document PLAN/2022/2308 Rev.3
  • Document PLAN/2023/2307 Rev.2

The transposition of these documents into the respective regulations is currently underway, which will amend Annexes II, III, IV and V of Regulation (EC) no. 396/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards the maximum residue limits (MRL) of some active substances. The regulations will be published shortly in the Official Journal of the European Union.

It is therefore necessary to review the uses currently authorized in Italy for plant protection products containing the active substances subject to modification, to assess their compliance with the new MRL values.

The General Directorate for Hygiene and Food Safety and Nutrition (DGISAN – Office 7 – Safety and regulation of plant protection products) has previously sent the note dated 05/17/2023 to companies and trade associations, concerning the guidelines operations for the adaptation of the plant protection products subject to review.

