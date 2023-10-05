Maximum limits of phytosanitary residues, operational guidelines for the adaptation of the products under review

On 18 and 19 September 2023, during the meeting of the Permanent Committee on Residues on plants, animals, food and feed – pesticide residues section, the following draft regulations were voted on:

Document PLAN/2023/947 Rev.1 Document PLAN/2023/946 Rev.2 Document PLAN/2023/242 Rev.5 Document PLAN/2023/1703 Rev.3 Document PLAN/2023/750 Rev.4 Document PLAN/2023/ 962 Rev.2 Document PLAN/2023/194 Rev.7 Document PLAN/2023/145 Rev.5 Document PLAN/2023/897 Rev.4 Document PLAN/2023/1697 Rev.1

The transposition of these documents into the respective regulations is currently underway which will modify Annexes II, III, IV and V of Regulation (EC) no. 396/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council regarding maximum residue limits (MRLs) of certain active substances. The regulations will be published shortly in the Official Journal of the European Union.

It is therefore necessary to review the uses currently authorized in Italy for plant protection products containing the active substances subject to modification, to evaluate their compliance with the new MRL values.

The General Directorate for Hygiene, Food Safety and Nutrition (DGISAN – Office 7 – Safety and regulation of plant protection products) has previously addressed to companies and trade associations the note dated 03/10/2023, regarding the guidelines operational for the adaptation of the plant protection products subject to review.

