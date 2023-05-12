May 12, 2023, International Nurses Day

“This year the Day is celebrated in two cities that symbolize the fight against Covid-19, Bergamo and Brescia, and reminds all of us of the extraordinary commitment of nurses during the recent pandemic. Women and men on the front line in the fight against the virus, day and night alongside patients working non-stop. Even today we must thank you for your self-sacrifice and for your commitment”.

These are the words of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the occasion of International Nurses Day which is celebrated all over the world on May 12, the anniversary of the birth, in Florence, of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.

“The nurse – adds Schillaci – is an essential professional figure, with high scientific skills acquired through a qualified university course, and the Ministry of Health wants to enhance your commitment, both from an economic and professional point of view. This is why we have adopted the first measures of an overall reform of public health and among these I want to mention the abolition of the exclusivity bond for nurses and the incentives for those who work in the emergency services, for which we have brought forward the first aid allowance and increased overtime pay”.

The talent of nurses. Evolving art and science is the slogan chosen this year by the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (FNOPI), which represents the 102 provincial and interprovincial Orders, to which more than 455,000 nurses347,947 women and 107,257 men, and 9,426 Italian pediatric nurses, 9,235 women and 191 men.

From Friday 12 May to Sunday 14 May the Provincial Orders of the two cities of Bergamo and Bresciacapitals of Culture 2023, in collaboration with the FNOPI, will kick off a series of events dedicated to being a nurse today. The event is open to professionals, but also to all citizens, to promote the cultural and scientific value of the nursing profession at all levels.

