May 13 is the day for the prevention of oral cancer – Sanità

news-txt”>

Sixteen years of commitment to raise awareness among Italians and activate dentists to be increasingly effective in the early diagnosis of oral cancer. The appointment with Oral Cancer Day, the day for the prevention of oral cancer, which takes place on 13 May, is also renewed in 2023. The Andi Foundation campaign, the National Association of Italian Dentists, will make it possible to book a free visit in participating dental offices.

To do this, simply go to the website www.oralcancerday.it and locate the closest one from 15 May to 16 June or call the toll-free number 800 058 444. The visit includes an accurate check of the entire oral mucosa, in order to detect the presence of any injuries.

In the squares of the main Italian cities, on 13 May, info points will be set up dedicated to providing citizens with all the information on the importance of periodic checks of the mouth, not only for dental health. The list of squares will be available on the site. The objective of the Andi Foundation is “to further reduce, through an early interception, the approximately 9,000 cases of cancer of the cervical – facial district, of which over 4,000 of the oral cavity alone, which affect Italians every year”. The epidemiological scenario is stable but with too many cases diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment options are fewer and more invasive and five-year survival is reduced. Some factors contribute to making the scenario worse: citizens go to the dentist less frequently, giving up check-ups and not only treatment in both the public and private sectors due to lower spending power.

Furthermore, in addition to smoking and alcohol, the role of the Papilloma Virus (HPV) is making its way strongly not only in adults but above all in young people: more than 20% of cases of oral cancer originate from it.

“The sentinel dentist must be not only a slogan – concludes the president of the Andi Onlus Foundation, Evangelista Giovanni Mancini – but the professional role supporting our clinical activity”.