May 1978 – 180 steps back. By Mariasole Ariot – Mental Health Forum

by Mariasole Ariot

“You, if you can say, say it, tell someone.”

Julian Mesa

There is a shadowy area in the seabed, a dark silence unearthed in years past and which is now becoming silent again. If in the years of the Basaglia reform the perception that the walls were being torn down and that theinhabit the threshold – to use the words that Peppe Dell’Acqua he pronounced during his speech at the School of Philosophy in Trieste – were a possible direction, if the perception was that of a dialectical, critical and dialogical opening that also led to the emergence of voices that had been blocked up to that point, today the walls have been erected again, and with perhaps even denser material . The density of hypocrisy, of a clear patina that says openness, when instead, in that unspoken gray area because it is unspeakable, the dominant thought and the dominant practices have not (only) stopped: they have moved in the direction otherwise, turn your back and walk back.

If the term “mental health” circulates by word of mouth, from micro to macro dimensions, it is true that this, even from a political point of view, can turn into real despair in the eye of those who, from outside , see or hear: if we talk about it, it is because we are dealing with it.

Reality, despite its facets, is however very different: are we really dealing with it? And how?

It is not the signifier mental health that must be questioned, rather the use that a certain political and social power makes of it, which, in some cases, with the exception of interstitial zones, can use it in an incessant repetition everywhere, to cover up what lies behind, what is not seen, what one does not want to see, what cannot be shown: what in reality, out of words, one is not dealing with. Perhaps only in terms of subtraction and cancellation.

The memories of Peppe dell’Acqua and of those who lived through the pre-Basaglia years – the “medical tour” of a professor in a white coat who illustrates in great detail the observable signs of the sick, dehistoricized and desubjectified, to a procession of students, the bars on the windows, locked doors, electric shocks and men tied to beds – for those who have not seen the psychiatric facilities of this present, they may appear as images related to a distant past, but for those who have had direct or indirect experience , that imaginary does not arouse astonishment (rather anguish and despair): the present is once again this and it moves quickly in the direction of an already presentified future.

Psychiatric wards which, even from a territorial point of view, are separated, or presented as separate, demarcated by a border between a we (patients hospitalized for other pathologies) and a butter (psychiatric patients as a discarded object). Wards sometimes hidden in the back of hospitals, in others still in the slums, below ground level.

Corridors with peeling walls, smoking rooms impregnated with unrecognized stories and rusty ashtrays, bound bodies, therapies which, with a subtle maneuver that changes the name but not the substance, are back in vogue (now electroconvulsive therapies o transcranial magneticsthen electroshock), a temporal scanning of a daily life that takes away the dimension of time from the person, to transform it into a consequential ritual of organized, pre-established, repeated measurements and practices in daily life: wake up, breakfast, weight, blood pressure, defecation, weight, trolley of medicines, the hour in the corridors waiting for the locked – and barred – rooms to be aired, don’t stay on the ground but the benches are not there, the mirrors are aluminum plates, remove the laces or shoes, the concession of one’s telephone only at short hours of the day, do not take photographs, do not say, only 5 cigarettes a day, check communication, confiscate that personal effect that could give security: a perfume, a crucifix, a bracelet, a shaving cream: fragments of “home” in one’s pockets.

Bodies measured and checked. The medical round in the form of a commission (or confession), and then again, again: the medicine trolley, the dinner, the hour of thego to bed.

And in that “round” not a question to the person, not to his history: records of observable clinical data, symptoms, response to the drug, did he sleep, did not sleep, increase the drug, decrease, change. Not a person at the center, but a malfunctioning brain-machine to fix. For a diagnosis given in two days.

The rest is a time emptied, of sign and cognition: reduced to the comings and goings of patients in the corridors to the spasmodic request for a coin for a coffee, yet another that can awaken from pharmacological sedation. Or the newspapers: the newspapers of the day before, or months ago, even years ago.

Be by Gabriel Afternoon*the sense of estrangement in finding oneself in a café and realizing that one was reading the newspaper of the day before – therefore disconnected from one’s surroundings, from others – was an ironic episode that opened successive reflections, this trim like waste to waste the newspapers of a past newspaper, makes you bow your head with a sense of blush and shame.

What thought of “they don’t notice it anyway” – or, if they do notice it, “that’s how they pass the time and don’t complain”.

Small gestures, even the smallest ones, bear the weight of an asymmetry not only of power, but also of values ​​of the person reduced to an object.



If in the spdc the dimension is this, exposed in its rawness, in the private or affiliated nursing homes, the outside is: the green of the trees, the beautiful whitewashed structures, the cleanliness, the kinder posture of the staff, a certain paternal or maternal, a differentiation of form which, however, does not take long to show itself in the similarity of substance: the noise of the trolleys remains, the scansion of time with breakfast, snack, dinner, bedtime, medicines, measure, rules of good conduct, if you break one, even if it were a kiss: expulsion, admonition.



Inpatients for months or years inserted into a psychiatric machine that observes symptoms, pigeons them, and transforms them into labelling. Sometimes he doesn’t even observe: the gaze is blind, limited to a decontextualized frame.



The patients who have just entered, especially if they are recovering from hospital psychiatric wards, carry within them a sense (brief, and that will not last long) of wonder and gratitude: everything is different here – they tell the family members, we do a lot of things.

These things they can be psychotherapy groups or recreational activities. Nothing bad, certainly. The problem arises to the extent that these are structured and proposed, and in the majority of cases, unfortunately, they remain in the sphere of solution/absolution: teaching patients how it is right to be, behave, relate, regardless of each one’s singularity, where they are wrong, what they are wrong with, and how behavior and thinking can be corrected by tame training for life.

However, if it cannot be denied that in some contexts the figure of an individual psychotherapist (more rarely than a psychoanalyst) is envisaged and embodied in a communication with the subjectified other, within an encounter that is also significant, with respect to the ” activity”, there the gray area that reduces the subjects to minors, of series b, reopens.



In one pass of AsylumGoffman writes:

“In psychiatric hospitals there is what is officially known as industrial therapy or occupational therapy; patients must perform activities, usually very menial, such as raking leaves, waiting tables, working in the laundry or cleaning floors. Although the nature of these tasks derives from the needs of the institution, the explanation usually given to the patient is that these activities will help him reintegrate into society, and that the ability and willingness he demonstrates will be taken as diagnostic evidence of his improvement. **

Despite Asylum was written in 1961, the reality of psychiatric clinics has not changed. Other small “prizes” are added to the practices mentioned by Goffman: an hour of sewing, plasticine, a soft gymnastics of slow and awkward movements “tailored for those who are not capable”. So much so that, after an initial period of enthusiasm, these activities, if not obligatory, are soon abandoned: because even the person stuffed with ten pills a day, even if not in a verbalized way, experiences a dimension of unworthiness in his body, of shortage, of discomfort, sometimes the (founded) suspicion that they are “low-priced” methods, tailored to the incapable, the handicapped.

The reference to industrial or occupational therapy then returns to the places outside, the cooperatives for people with mental disabilities. Working for customers, mainly with assembly, sewing, manual work.

In most cases no pay: we are we that we are offering to butter something, the possibility of occupying the time. But this time – which is work – is not repaid as should happen for any work worthy of the name. The result is: to remain dependent on families, where the discomfort often began, with a tendency to become chronic.

In two directions, these gradual but increasingly problematic changes, on the one hand have suffered a blow due to the serious cuts in public health (drastic reduction of staff in day centers and mental health services, disappearance of public spaces that opened the doors not only to a “reintegration” of the patient towards the outside, but also to an entry of the other towards the inside, thus creating a threshold zone, the transformation of active centers into centers abused by state economic aid which, due to the taking care of people in difficulty, they manage to devote a few minutes a month in which only the pharmacological trend is hastily evaluated – and the concept of “cure” thus disappears, but also a drift, all the more dangerous, in a properly theoretical and clinical sense of Italian psychiatry: we have returned to a vision of the other not as a suffering person but as a sick brain, another to straighten and correct (and here the imaginary refers to the work cited by Foucault, Orthopedics or the art of preventing and correcting bodily deformities in children by N. Andry), and that if it doesn’t straighten up, if it escapes the boxes, it becomes another (if we can talk about anything else) problematic, unmanageable: grids, measurements, diagnostic manuals are reassuring. The history of the subject is not: then the cancellation, the mutiny of each sign in the singular, symptoms declined in frames that diagnose immediately without contextualization within an existential journey in the singular.

It is certainly easier to relate to a hyperpharmacological patient who surrenders to therapy than to a patient who gives voice to his voice. He becomes cumbersome, a burden. And his voice fades, his mouth is closed.

But there is also an opposite position, stubbornly opposed to this one, which can however, albeit with noble intentions, exercise another reduction and simplification: that of “after all we are all crazy”.

No, we are not all crazy: inhabiting the threshold and understanding the pain and psychic suffering of the other patient must in any case be recognized as such, it means not reducing the subject to illness and recognizing him as a singular being, but respecting and admitting the dramatic condition in which he lives, the increasingly painful quality of his life today, the difficulty of being heard even in his silence.

*Gabriel Tarde, 1843-1904, French sociologist, criminologist and philosopher.

**Asylum,Goffman, 1961