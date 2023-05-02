MAY 5, WORLD HAND HYGIENE DAY. SANITIZE OUR HANDS “SAVE LIVES!”

May 5 is World Hand Hygiene Day. Since 2009, the University Hospital of Ferrara has been annually engaged in proposing initiatives to support the campaign of the WHO – World Health Organization – “SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands” with the aim of maintaining the attention of all healthcare professionals on the importance of hand hygiene to provide safe care.

This good practice is dealt with within the Cona hospital by the Departmental Simple Operating Unit (UOSD) of Hygiene and Quality of Environmental Services. The UOSD makes use of the medical-nursing collaboration, of the Health Services and transversal support technicians and of the Directors-Coordinators-Referees for the Management of Infectious Risk) of the company Operating Units. The Service is engaged in the activities of:

– governance of infection risk: prevention, surveillance and control of healthcare associated infections;

– waste management and environmental management;

– definition of hygienic criteria and verification of the quality of outsourced activities (waste, sterilisation, cleaning of external areas, disinfection and disinfestation);

– opinion and prescriptions on building hygiene and environmental hygiene.

The UOSD also provides consultancy, support and feedback to professionals to optimize the organizational and welfare management and the resolution of problems of a hygienic nature. Based on the knowledge of the company’s critical points and regional and national objectives, projects for improvement are drawn up, using Lean Healthcare Management technology. Among the activities promoted, hand hygiene represents the most important measure of infection controlactivity monitored constantly.

WHO, through the slogan 2023 “United Together: sanitizing our hands saves lives”, invites you to practice hand hygiene, a simple and essential gesture to prevent “Healthcare Associated Infections” (HAI) and antimicrobial resistance. All this to obtain effective and consistent results, also involving patients and family members. In particular, the “challenge” sees 5 key moments needed to practice proper hand hygiene.

1) before touching a patient, to protect him from germs on his hands;

2) before an aseptic maneuver (before putting on gloves), to avoid inoculation of pathogens;

3) after exposure to the risk of a body fluid (after removing gloves), to protect the operator and the healthcare environment from pathogenic germs;

4) after touching a patient, to protect the operator and the healthcare environment from pathogenic germs;

5) after touching a patient’s surroundings to protect the operator and the healthcare environment from pathogenic germs.

THE INITIATIVES ORGANIZED AT S. ANNA.

TUESDAY 2 AND FRIDAY 5 MAY. Training course entitled “Hand hygiene and good practices”, aimed at medical, nursing and OSS personnel of the Operating Units of Hospital Internal Medicine II, University Internal Medicine and Medical Clinic.

FROM 2 MAY. Improvement path in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit entitled “Participated observations” Lean 4 Health” – Lean management for the prevention of HAI”.

FRIDAY 5 MAY. Information to all employees with a promotional message of the Hand Hygiene Campaign: “UNITED TOGETHER: sanitizing our hands SAVE LIVES!”.

FROM TUESDAY 9 TO FRIDAY 12 MAY. Presentation of the Company Operating Instruction “Implantation, management and removal of peripheral vascular access (PVAD) for healthcare personnel in the adult patient “care areas” through a training course in room no. 2 of the Cona hospital.

TUESDAY 9 MAY. Visits for the safety of care “SAFETY WALK AROUND – Observations to improve” using the regional method “Vi.si.tare.” in Emergency Surgery and Vascular Surgery wards, with the use of a dedicated “check list” form consisting of 24 items complete with reference criteria and standards.

UNTIL TUESDAY 30 MAY. Participatory observations to detect “adherence to hand hygiene and good practices” with the use of a WHO validated card and checklists for “good practices” by observing the operators in the field during the various clinical care practices carried out in ordinary mode (e.g. personal hygiene, therapies, mobilisation, medical examinations, medications, aseptic practices, etc.) at the Area inpatient care of Specialist Surgery.