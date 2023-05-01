May Day concert, the official lineup minute by minute: that’s when Ligabue, Emma and Lazza arrive. Rocco Hunt closes the event

Ambra opened the May Day concert remembering Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in the factory in Lanuzacco (Udine) on the last day of the internship as part of the school-work alternation programme. The issue of safety at work arises. The parents were also on stage
Punctual at 15:15 the spotlights were turned on in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome for the tradition Concert of May Day. Ambra Angiolini opened the nine-hour musical marathon, remembering Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in the factory in Lanuzacco (Udine) on the last day of the internship as part of the school-work alternation programme. The issue of safety at work arises. The parents were also on stage. Then L’orchestraccia inaugurated the Live.
THE LIST OF CONCERTONE HOUR BY HOUR
FROM 3 PM
The orchestra-Genevra-Serendipity-Ciliari-Uzi Lvke-Hermes
FROM 16.00
Mille-Etta-Still Charles-Maninni (Awarding of the Contest 1MNEXT)-Tropea-Napoleone-Giuse The Lizia
FROM 5 PM
Paolo Benvegnù-Epoque-Neima Ezza-BNK44-Gaia-Rose Villain
FROM 18.00
Wayne-Alfa-Aiello-Fulminacci-Il Tre-Baustelle
FROM 8 PM
Matteo Paolillo-Levante-Ligabue-Aries-Mr. Rain
FROM 21.00
Aurora-Emma-Lazza-Tananai
FROM 10 PM
Carl Brave-Francesco Gabbani-Geolier-Coma_Cose
FROM 11 PM
Piero Pelù with Alborosie-Mara Sattei-Righeira-Rocco Hunt