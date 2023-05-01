May Day concert, the official lineup minute by minute: that’s when Ligabue, Emma and Lazza arrive. Rocco Hunt closes the event

Ambra opened the May Day concert remembering Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in the factory in Lanuzacco (Udine) on the last day of the internship as part of the school-work alternation programme. The issue of safety at work arises. The parents were also on stage

Punctual at 15:15 the spotlights were turned on in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome for the tradition Concert of May Day. Ambra Angiolini opened the nine-hour musical marathon, remembering Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in the factory in Lanuzacco (Udine) on the last day of the internship as part of the school-work alternation programme. The issue of safety at work arises. The parents were also on stage. Then L’orchestraccia inaugurated the Live.

THE LIST OF CONCERTONE HOUR BY HOUR

FROM 3 PM

The orchestra-Genevra-Serendipity-Ciliari-Uzi Lvke-Hermes

FROM 16.00

Mille-Etta-Still Charles-Maninni (Awarding of the Contest 1MNEXT)-Tropea-Napoleone-Giuse The Lizia

FROM 5 PM

Paolo Benvegnù-Epoque-Neima Ezza-BNK44-Gaia-Rose Villain

FROM 18.00

Wayne-Alfa-Aiello-Fulminacci-Il Tre-Baustelle

FROM 8 PM

Matteo Paolillo-Levante-Ligabue-Aries-Mr. Rain

FROM 21.00

Aurora-Emma-Lazza-Tananai

FROM 10 PM

Carl Brave-Francesco Gabbani-Geolier-Coma_Cose

FROM 11 PM

Piero Pelù with Alborosie-Mara Sattei-Righeira-Rocco Hunt