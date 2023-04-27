May, will it be immediately summer or will we have a month full of rain? The Verdict has arrived!

Trend for the month of May

Next month of Maggio could mark the definitive transition between one season and another. Given the rather hesitant and at times stormy last few weeks, many of you are asking us what we should expect now: will it be summer immediately or will we have a month full of rain?.

Now the verdict has arrived, at least for the first part of May, thus also including the Workers Day. As the map below shows, the first decade could be characterized by a constant flow of unstable currents descending from Northern Europe down to the Mediterranean basin. In practice this could translate into a number of perturbations capable of bringing rain and thunderstorms: as often happens in Spring, this does not mean that all days will be ruined by rainfall but rather, these phenomena last a few hours at most and then the sun returns (the classic spring instability). Beginning of the month of May with serious risk of rain and thunderstorms especially in the Center and North According to the latest updates the areas at greatest risk of rains and thunderstorms (also beware of hailstorms) should be the regions of North Center, given the type of disturbed input. However, we will have the opportunity to talk about this in the next editorials when we better understand where the low depressions will form. Having said that, temperatures will also remain in line with the period or slightly below, especially where rainfall will insist more.

Be careful though, towards the middle of the month could happen a change of configuration and synoptic level thanks to a greater interference of a promontory of the vastest African anticyclone: space therefore to the hot first course with a summer flavour over a large part of Italy; we do not exclude the possibility of reaching maximum peaks up to and beyond 25°C on the northern plains, on the two major islands and on the Tyrrhenian sectors.

Whether this is really there seasonal turn which will then lead us to the Summer? We’ll see if the next weather updates will confirm this trend or if there will be any news.

As we always remember, long-term trends serve to provide a general and summary idea of ​​rainfall and temperatures on a large scale and should therefore not be understood as the classic weather forecasts, useful for planning events of one’s daily life.