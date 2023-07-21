Mayor and Architects Defend Construction of New Gymnasium in West Park Despite Citizen Opposition

Headline: Mayor Defends Construction of New Gymnasium in West Park Amid Citizen Concerns

Subtitle: Renderings and Detailed Plans Presented to Address Misconceptions

Date:

Byline:

[City Name] – In response to widespread concerns and a collection of signatures by approximately 600 citizens opposing the construction of a new gymnasium in the West Park, Mayor Marco Scaramellini, accompanied by Councilor for Sport Michele Diasio, Councilor for Public Works Simone Del Marco, and architect Marco Ghilotti, held a press conference at Palazzo Pretorio to provide further explanations and clarifications surrounding the controversial project.

Architect Marco Ghilotti, who designed the gymnasium, emphasized his emotional ties to the area, having lived in viale Milano and attended school at Torelli. He stated, “I want to defend precisely this bond and safeguard these memories of mine and the green area of the West Park.” He further explained that the gymnasium, positioned at the entrance of the park, will feature a north/south orientation parallel to via Bernina, allowing for the creation of a 23-space car park. The ground floor will have a deep porch providing a view of the park, and the gym will be constructed in aluminum, a recycled material, giving it a shiny appearance. The building will also have a green roof for insulation and will be equipped with solar panels to generate electricity.

Mayor Scaramellini argued that the gymnasium’s placement near the Munari school, attended by 260 children, and its minimal impact on the park, which occupies only 2% of the total area, make it a suitable decision. He assuaged concerns about the potential obstruction of nearby buildings and shadows, stating, “The distances from the gym to other buildings are enormous in an urban context, and the new structure will not disturb any existing building in terms of shadow cones.”

Councilor for Public Works Simone Del Marco emphasized that the gymnasium will be an innovative and eco-friendly building, featuring state-of-the-art systems. He stated, “Citizens will appreciate the quality of the work, which will help us redevelop the area. It occupies only one thousand square meters out of a total of 44 thousand in the West Park.”

The project’s total cost is estimated at 2.3 million euros, with 1.5 million euros financed by the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). Construction is expected to commence by the year’s end.

Mayor Scaramellini expressed the necessity of the gymnasium, particularly for school children who lack sports facilities and local sports clubs. He refuted claims that the new gymnasium would increase traffic flows, emphasizing that the majority of traffic on via Bernina is related to transit to and from Valmalenco.

Councilor for Sport Michele Diasio highlighted the importance of sports in education and the lives of children. He remarked, “Sport helps in socialization and has a positive effect on health, teaching a healthy lifestyle. This is a necessary intervention, and the gym will also be very nice.”

Mayor Scaramellini concluded the press conference by reiterating his commitment to transparency and ensuring that citizens have accurate information about the project. He emphasized that while the collection of signatures must be respected, it is important to base concerns on factual information.

With detailed renderings, plans, and explanations in place, the municipal council hopes to address citizen concerns and gain support for the construction of the new gymnasium in the West Park, which is set to benefit the local community and enhance sports facilities in the area.