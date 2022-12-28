Catanzaro – “The mayor of Catanzaro Nicola Fiorita and the three main candidates for the same office in the last municipal elections, the deputy Wanda Ferro, Valerio Donato and Antonello Talerico, expression of almost all the electorate and therefore fully entitled politically to defend the interests of the capital , express their clear opposition to the establishment of a new Faculty of Medicine in Calabria which would result in a useless duplication of the existing one at the Magna Graecia University”. This is what is stated in a joint note signed by the four political exponents who appeal to the “mediation work that the president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, will be able to carry out”.

“The decision adopted by the Coruc, with the questionable abstention of the Rector of the Umg De Sarro – they add – openly violates the logic of the system and of non-competition between the universities and is clearly in contrast with the sustainability policies of the new academic paths. The Coruc’s indication appears weak, legally questionable and not supported by a rigorous analysis of the university offer in Calabria. since a real investment in the Umg Faculty of Medicine would have been enough to remedy this vulnerability: on the one hand, with the expansion of the limited number of enrollments; on the other, with an enhancement of the spaces and human and technological resources of the Mater Polyclinic Domini and the birth of the ‘Dulbecco’ University-Hospital Company It seems paradoxical that the Region decides to set up the new va University-Hospital Company, and at the same time do not protect its prospects”. “The path was chosen – say Fiorita, Ferro, Donato and Talerico – of a difficult and very costly establishment of a new Faculty in a University that cannot even count on its own Polyclinic and which would have to use the spaces of a public hospital, the “Annunziata, which is already in serious logistical and operational conditions. The synergy between Umg and Unical, widely heralded in these hours to justify a questionable operation, could only be ensured by the inter-university course in Medicine and Digital Technologies, without for this compromise the balance of the Calabrian university system. But evidently this was not enough and the inter-university agreement was used only to pave the way for duplication. Coruc’s decision and the resulting acts will be firmly opposed in the competent bodies, not only based on the good reasons of the City of Catanzaro, but also and above all on the weakness and fragmentation of the proposal”.

“If common sense prevails – the signatories of the document still underline – we will have to go back to discussing the entire Calabrian university system, assigning each university a specific vocation or, alternatively, an equivalent counterweight to each new institution of courses Therefore either one invests in the only and titled Faculty of Medicine existing in Calabria, with an expansion of the limited number and with the strengthening of the Mater Domini Polyclinic and the ‘Dulbecco’ Company, or one no longer considers taboo the possible duplication of Faculties with Unical identity such as Engineering and Letters. There are no other ways. We are confident in the mediation work that the President of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, will be able to carry out, by virtue of his impartial institutional role and representative of all the Calabrian territories “.