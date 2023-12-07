Home » Mayor Manuel Serrano embraces the presence of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Albacete
Mayor Manuel Serrano embraces the presence of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Albacete

Mayor Manuel Serrano embraces the presence of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Albacete

The Mayor of Albacete, Manuel Serrano, has expressed his pride in the fact that the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha has its headquarters in the city. During a meeting with the president of the Royal Academy, Pedro Juan Tárraga, and the rest of its board of directors, accompanied by the Councilor for Social Action, Llanos Navarro, Mayor Serrano emphasized the valuable medical and scientific knowledge that the academy provides to the community.

Serrano extended the City Council’s hand to the Royal Academy, highlighting the informative and consultative work it offers to local corporations and citizens. The presence of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Albacete is seen as a great benefit for the city as it provides important reports and knowledge to the community.

The Mayor’s Office meeting served as a platform to recognize the important role that the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha plays in contributing to the medical and scientific progress of Albacete. This partnership promises to strengthen the ties between the city and the academy, ultimately benefiting the residents of Albacete.

