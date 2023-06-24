Home » Mba Italia Srl, Biomedica Italia Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Mba Italia Srl, Biomedica Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3017/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14573/2022 Mba Italia Srl, Biomedica Italia Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, University Hospital of the Marches and towards the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 158.4 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 448.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 205.7 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Sardinia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Umbria (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.56 Mb)

