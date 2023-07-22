Mbappé case, Real’s reaction to PSG’s move: the plan from Madrid | First page

News that came like a bolt from the blue: PSG have decided to exclude Kylian Mabppé from the tour that the Parisian team will play in Japan – where, among other things, they will also face Inter – and South Korea. The Paris club, fed up with the disputes relating to the renewal of the French champion’s contract, wanted to give a strong signal to the player, after the ultimatum of last July 5 in which the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi sentenced: renew or find a new team this summer. A novelty (exclusion from the squad list) which can shake up the international market over the course of the summer. But the positions of the three players involved remain to be clarified: PSG, Mbappé and Real Madrid.

COMPLYING WITH THE AGREEMENT – In reality, nothing has changed in the thoughts of the transalpine phenomenon, following the strong stance taken by Parisian society towards it: the number 7, for some time, had decided not to exercise the option to renew his contract until June 2025 – currently expiring next summer – and to continue his career in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower for at least the entire ’23/’24 season, respecting and honoring the contractual obligations established with the Al-Khelaifi club. Basically, last year in Paris and then goodbye on a free transfer, heading to Madrid. But it is clear that the PSG owners have very different ideas on the matter.

TAKE OR LEAVE – The ultimatum had been clear: take it or leave it, retrace your steps and therefore exercise the unilateral option to extend your agreement until 2025 or find an alternative solution to staying in Paris: transfer. Black or white, in Al-Khelaifi’s thoughts there are no other leads that can be explored. If Mbappé’s will has been all too clear, so is that of the transalpine club. Impossible to think of losing a world football heritage like the 2018 World Champion to zero. So how to unlock this stalemate? Simple, you need an offer from Real Madrid.

WONDERFUL THOUGHT – And it is precisely in this context that the dream of the former Monaco striker fits in: Real Madrid, the much dreamed of and coveted club that has always remained a fixed idea in Mbappé’s thoughts. And Florentino Perez’s plan is actually as simple as it is effective: wait for the Frenchman’s contract to end and give away the coup of the century to the Blancoson a free transfer, next summer. A clear, limpid and easy to implement idea. Were it not for Al-Khelaifi’s desire not to waste the immense gain that a sale of Mbappé would generate in Paris Saint-Germain’s coffers. And the novelty of the Frenchman’s exclusion from the squad for the Asian tour doesn’t actually change Real Madrid’s plans. Also because, an important point needs to be clarified: nDespite the management of the Blancos was surprised by the move implemented by Parisas reported from Spain, the economic outlay of a transfer to Madrid is currently neither generateable nor imaginable. The operation, in fact, between the costs of the card and the salary received by the transalpine, would be around 400 million. Therefore, there is no hurry also because, in this case, it is PSG who need to sell the player and raise cash, getting rid of a player who has already decided to leave on zero next summer. And precisely for this reason, Real has no intention of accelerating for a player who, in the current state of affairs, will sign in a year, without any fee payment. And therefore we wait for July 31st, the last day to activate the famous option present in Mbappé’s contract: the Frenchman is ready to reiterate his will, he is even ready to stay out of the squad, in order to fulfill his dream and do his next club a favor. Unless, from Saudi Arabia, someone – read Al Hilal – brings an offer that cannot be refused to Al-Khelaifi…