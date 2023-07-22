Mbappé, PSG don’t call him up for the tour in Japan. Is Real Madrid closer? – breaking latest news

The news that risks changing the continental balance of the current transfer market session arrived late yesterday evening from Paris. Kylian Mbappé was surprisingly excluded from the squad list of the French club leaving today for the tour of Japan and South Korea. A sensational decision, the result of the awareness that reigns on the banks of the Seine, according to which the attacker already has an agreement with Real Madrid to move to zero next summer. So after the 2-0 friendly win over Le Havre, Nasser Al Khelaifi who had already sent the player an unequivocal message during Luis Enrique’s presentation (“renewal or immediate departure, we can’t lose the strongest player in the world for free”) has now pushed to exclude the attacker from the charter passenger list. As will be recalled, Mbappé had sent a letter to PSG in June informing him of his desire to stay another year in France but without extension.

“Nobody is bigger than the club, the door is open for those who are not happy” is the message sent this week by Al Khelaifi to the star dressing room, with Kylian as a special recipient. Now with the removal from the list of players employed in friendlies in the East, Mbappé is at a crossroads: renew his contract by July 31 or consider himself officially on the transfer market. PSG’s move seems to be checkmate to Real Madrid which had not budgeted an expense of 200 million to snatch the Frenchman from Ligue 1 in this negotiating window. Meanwhile, President De Laurentiis is holding back for the renewal of Osimhen, the first name on the PSG list to replace the French star. But Allegri is also following the story because Vlahovic’s possible departure for Paris would open the doors to Lukaku.