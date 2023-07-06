Mbappé, the market frenzy begins: “Liverpool’s first offer: 200 million”

The Editorial Board Thursday 6 July 2023, 1.33pm

MADRID (Spain) – The rumors around the professional future of Kylian Mbappe, star player of Paris Saint-Germain with the contract expiring at the end of the next football season. Rumors fueled by recent statements by the patron of the Al-Khelaifi club which, in fact, cornered him: “If he wants to stay, you have to sign a new contract, you can’t leave one of the best players in the world free. He has already said that he will not leave for free. If someone changed his mind, it’s not my fault“.

In addition to the atavistic link to Real Madrid, a club indicated as the main candidate for his purchase in the event of a free transfer next year, A clamorous news has arrived from Spain in these hourswhich talks about a shock offer from the Premier League…

Specifically, as revealed by the Spanish TV El Chiringuito, the first club to expose itself with a very onerous official offer – worth a good 200 million euros – would have been Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, who he recently lost Firmino, who moved to Saudi Arabia. Mbappé – 41 goals in 43 seasonal appearances, including 3 for Juventus in the Champions League – has been wearing the PSG shirt since the summer of 2018, when a check for 180 was needed to snatch him from Monaco. It promises to be a hot summer for what, to date, is probably the strongest footballer around.

