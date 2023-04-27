MDMA in the treatment of mental disorders: the go-ahead in the United States by the end of the year

2023 could prove to be the year of consecration for psychedelics in psychiatry. Hallucinogens such as LSD, psilocybin, Mdma and ketamine have been back for years now subjects of study in the treatment of mental disorders. With results that excite more and more experts, so much so that now only the formal recognition of the drug agencies seems to be missing to sanction the beginning of a new “psychedelic” era for the treatment of disorders such as depression, anxiety and stress disorder post traumatic injury (PTSD).