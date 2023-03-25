Home Health «Me and Eros Ramazzotti? We did a few “recalls”…”- breaking latest news
«Well sometimes yes, I ed Eros Ramazzotti we did a few “recalls”. But like this, out of politeness». Michelle Hunziker thus answered Pius and Amedeoduring the programme Happy Eveningwho asked her about the relationship with her ex “in moments of singleness”.

“What is the secret of your friendship?” the two comedians made their debut last night. “We love each other. We have a daughter and we are becoming grandparents, then I like harmony» initially replied Hunziker, who made no secret of hoping for a similar situation with Tomaso Trussardi as well.

«The greatest investment that one can make in one’s life is to recognize that the parental relationship is a great gift and that one must invest in it. It takes time but I hope it’s the same with Tomaso: being able to love each other and understand that beautiful things must be saved is my goal. For me it’s natural» Hunziker had told Renato Franco.

Sui call back with Eros Ramazzotti, however, he then clarified: «It’s not true come on! Among other things, Eros is now also in love and engaged».

Hunziker and Ramazzotti have a daughter, Aurora, who is expecting a child.

Trussardi, with whom Hunker has two daughters — Sun and Heavenly —, in November he said: “Michelle and I are close as parents and we are trying to build a peaceful relationship for our daughters”.

