Meal prep: preparing and storing food for the whole week is fun, saves money and changes your life

Everyone would like to have an easy and smart way to plan and prepare the week’s meals in advance. To save time, money and effort. This method exists and is called meal prep.

The meal prep (shorthand for Meal Preparation) can really be a turning point for many people. Especially for those who have to cook for an entire family. Mothers, especially working mothers, often have little time to cook. And that’s why, with all the good will, it becomes impossible to bring a little more refined or elaborate dishes to the table. Even at the expense of quality, dishes that can be cooked in a few minutes are preferred.

The meal prep allows you to get organized on the weekend or in another moment of relative calm to prepare the foundations of what will be consumed throughout the week. Meal prep, in fact, means dedicating yourself when you have time to preparing many good things to eat, which will then go stored to be served at the most appropriate moment. It is basically a question of choosing recipes whose ingredients can be pre-cooked and stored without problems.

So you have to pay a little attention to the ingredients: it’s always better to choose foods that can be cooked at the same time. And if it is possible to create more recipes with the same ingredients, even better!

Meal prep secrets: how to organize weekday lunches in minutes

The ideal would be prepare many meals (at least six or seven) in an hour or at most two hours. It can be done. It all depends on the organization. So first you have to worry about having everything you need in the kitchen and then you have to carve out some time to dedicate yourself only to the kitchen. Some even do it at night.

Everything you cook can be afterwards refrigerated or frozen. In this way, each dish then heated at the right time will only take a few minutes to be served. Many special containers are essential for storage. The advice is to take advantage of resealable airtight containers in synthetic material, since they are stackable and can be placed directly in the microwave.

Anything placed in the freezer will last several months. The dishes placed in the fridge, on the other hand, have shorter storage times. Cooked meat products can last in the fridge for a couple of days. Those based on chicken for three days. Cooked fish can be kept for up to one day. For pasta and other recipes it is always better to freeze.

The dishes that lend themselves most to meal prep are lasagna, timbales, pies, sauces, pestos, velvety soups (pumpkin, cabbage, carrot). And again: pasta or spelled salads, soups, risottos, fruit salads, muffins and donuts.