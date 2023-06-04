Mealybugs on orchids: tips for combating and preventing them with natural means

Mealybugs are the last thing you want to see on your gorgeous orchids. They are annoying pests that are very difficult to control and cause the plant to weaken as they feed. However, there are some simple steps you can take to get rid of mealybugs on orchids as soon as you spot them.

Combat Mealybugs on Orchids Naturally

The best way to control mealybugs is to keep them off your orchids in the first place, but this is not always possible. As soon as you spot these pests on your plants, it’s time to take immediate action. Although the process is time-consuming and not pleasant, it is still possible to get rid of mealybugs.

What are mealybugs?

Mealybugs, also known as mealybugs, are cotton-like, oval-shaped insects that are easy to spot when they appear on the leaves and stems of plants. They suck the life of the plant, leaving behind a sticky honeydew that encourages the growth of sooty mold fungi.

Fight with rubbing alcohol

One of the most effective ways to get rid of mealybugs is to treat them with rubbing alcohol. However, it works when the orchid has few visible mealybugs.

Soak a cotton swab in rubbing alcohol and rub all parts of the plant with it, removing mealybugs as soon as you find them. Manually removing the mealybugs is a bit time-consuming, but necessary. Since the alcohol cannot kill all the eggs, you should repeat the process within 10-14 days to prevent a new generation of mealybugs.

Get rid of mealybugs with dish soap and water

For a mild mealybug infestation, you can use a homemade dish soap and water spray, which is very effective.

It is made by mixing a teaspoon of dish soap with a liter of water. Test the solution on a small part of the plant first and wait a few days before treating the entire orchid. Take the affected orchid to the sink or bathtub and spray it with the solution. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse the plant thoroughly. Repeat the process about every two to three days until all mealybugs are gone.

Mealybugs on orchids: use diatomaceous earth

Diatomaceous earth is a white substance made from ground stones, shells, and other minerals, and is an attractive meal for mealybugs. Once ingested, however, it shreds the insides of the insects and dries them out. Its advantage is that it is not harmful to humans or pets.

Sprinkled diatomaceous earth on the soil and orchid can help combat a mild infestation of mealybugs as it has no effect on the eggs and will only kill those insects that come in contact with it. Also note that diatomaceous earth is only effective when dry. As soon as it gets wet, you should replace it.

Neem oil against mealybugs

Another natural remedy for mealybugs is neem oil. And the best thing about it is that it is not only useful against mealybugs, but also destroys the life cycles of other insects such as aphids and mites. It acts on their hormones, preventing larvae and pupae from growing and halting reproduction.

Mix 1 teaspoon of neem oil with 250ml of water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Spray the orchids, making sure to also treat the undersides of the leaves where mealybugs hide.

After applying the neem oil, you should protect the orchid from direct sunlight until the oil dries to avoid leaf burns.

Repeat the process after seven days to stunt the growth of eggs missed in the first treatment.

Reuse the solution every week as it will slowly kill the pests.

How to prevent mealybugs on orchids

Fighting mealybugs is not easy. It is therefore advisable to reduce the risk of mealybug infestation from the outset.

Check the orchids before you buy: Make sure you don’t bring mealybugs home with you. If you do this, the pests will infest the orchid and other plants in your home.

Make sure you don’t bring mealybugs home with you. If you do this, the pests will infest the orchid and other plants in your home. Quarantine for new plants: After bringing a new orchid home, you should keep it away from other plants for at least 2 weeks. Check them daily to make sure there are no mealybugs.

After bringing a new orchid home, you should keep it away from other plants for at least 2 weeks. Check them daily to make sure there are no mealybugs. Do not move the plants between indoor and outdoor: If you put your orchids outside in the summer, be sure to inspect them carefully before bringing them back inside. Remember that mealybugs can spread from one plant to another very easily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

