Means against ticks in humans: These home remedies really help!

Barbecuing in the garden with friends, lying on the beach all day, going for long hikes in the woods, etc. – without a doubt, summer is the best time of the year! But as soon as the temperatures rise outside, they lurk everywhere – ticks! Not only animals are bitten by the small bloodsuckers in the warmer months – people often catch a tick too. A tick bite is not only particularly annoying, but can also be very dangerous, which is why it is important to know how we can protect ourselves from it. So that you can enjoy the summer to the fullest, we have made ourselves smart and tell you which remedies against ticks help people! What brings black cumin oil against ticks? How can you make a tick repellent spray yourself? You can find the answers right away in our article!

These remedies help against ticks in humans

Whether on meadows, in your own garden, in a park or in the forest – ticks lurk everywhere in Germany and not only infest animals but also people. The small bloodsuckers can transmit dangerous diseases such as Lyme disease or meningitis TBE. There is a vaccine for TBE, but no medication that can help after the outbreak. However, no vaccine has been approved for Lyme disease, but the disease can be treated with antibiotics. And since prevention is always better than cure, we should know how to protect ourselves from a tick bite. Most over-the-counter insect repellents are full of chemicals and can cause allergic reactions in some people. Fortunately, there are many natural human tick remedies that are just as effective.

Cedar oil against ticks

Cedar oil is one of the most popular essential oils and is obtained from the wood of the tree of the same name. It contains a variety of vitamins and ingredients that are irreplaceable for our organism. These include potassium, magnesium, iron, sodium, vitamins from groups A, B, D, E and F and almost 20 different amino acids. Cedar oil is also a very effective tick repellent in humans and is also considered safe for our pets. The little bloodsuckers really can’t stand the smell. To do this, apply a few drops of cedar oil to vulnerable areas such as the neck, arm and leg joints, and ankles. You should be a little more cautious with the dosage for dogs, as some breeds may be allergic to it.

Eucalyptus oil against ticks

While we love the scent of eucalyptus, the little bloodsuckers can’t stand it. Today, eucalyptus oil is considered to be one of the most effective natural tick repellents in humans. Here is a recipe on how to make your own tick repellent spray with eucalyptus oil – mix about 20 drops of eucalyptus essential oil with 200 ml of distilled water in a spray bottle. Before use, shake well and spray the endangered parts of the body with it.

On the peninsula

Less well known, but also a great tick repellent for humans, neem oil is an extremely effective crop protection product against various pests. The external application of neem oil can be used for hair and skin care and provides natural remedies for many ailments. To use neem oil for ticks, place several drops on your palm and rub your skin. Since the taste of neem oil takes some getting used to, you could dilute it with other essential oils. Neem oil not only helps keep ticks away from people – it can be used to treat a tick bite. Put a few drops of neem oil directly on the tick and after a few seconds it will detach itself.

Does coconut oil help against ticks in humans?

Use coconut oil against ticks? Yes, coconut oil helps against ticks in humans and is definitely one of the most popular home remedies for those pesky bloodsuckers. This is due to the lauric acid it contains, which acts as a kind of barrier and deters ticks. Caprylic acid is also a natural insecticide that quickly dissolves the chitinous armor of insects. To protect yourself from ticks, rub it on susceptible areas of the body.

Garlic

We all know that garlic has tons of health benefits, and now we can add one more to the endless list. Certain smells in sweat are perceived by ticks as more attractive than others, and there are also some smells that bloodsuckers don’t like at all. This includes the smell of garlic. Regular consumption of garlic or taking garlic capsules significantly reduces the risk of tick bites. To keep ticks away, it is enough to chew 1-2 cloves of garlic before the walk.

Does black seed oil help against ticks in humans?

Black cumin oil has been considered an excellent remedy since ancient times and can be used for numerous ailments. Black cumin oil is a popular home remedy for ticks in dogs, especially among dog owners. Whether black cumin oil really helps against ticks in humans has unfortunately not been sufficiently investigated. However, it is relatively safe and definitely worth a try. In addition, black seed oil can care for dry skin with regular use. Simply put a few drops of oil on the skin and massage in well.

Make your own tick repellent spray

After telling you the best natural tick repellents on humans, let’s show you how to make your own tick repellent spray:

Ingredients:

100 ml high-proof alcohol such as corn or vodka 4 drops each of eucalyptus, lavender, citronella and lemon oil 3 drops each of patchouli and lemongrass Spray bottle

How to do it:

Fill the spray bottle with essential oils and alcohol using a funnel, shake well and you’re done – it’s that easy to make tick repellent spray yourself! You can spray the spray on your skin as well as on your clothes.

Means against ticks at Stiftung Warentest

There are now endless products on the market that are supposed to help against ticks. Okay, but which ones really help? Below you will find the tick repellents that did well in the Stiftung Warentest.

“Anti Brumm Forte” with a grade of 0.6 is one of the best remedies against ticks according to Stiftung Warentest. The spray should also help against mosquitoes, but it has an unpleasant smell and can irritate the mucous membrane. With a rating of 0.8, “Autan Protection Plus Multi Insect Protection” is a great remedy against mosquitoes and ticks and also received a better rating in the “Health” category. “Rossmann Zeckito Classic Insect Protection” also performed quite well, achieving the same marks as the “Autan” product.

