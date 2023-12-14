Measles, +3,000% cases in Europe and Central Asia since January

Measles Cases in Europe and Central Asia Increase by 3,266% in 2023

According to UNICEF, the number of confirmed measles cases in Europe and Central Asia skyrocketed to 30,601 between January and 5 December 2023, compared to only 909 in 2022, marking a shocking increase of 3,266%. The organization is calling for urgent public health measures to address the possible devastating effects of this surge in cases.

Kazakhstan has the highest rate of measles cases, with 69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, equaling 13,254 cases. Following closely is Kyrgyzstan, reporting 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, totaling 3,811 cases. Meanwhile, Romania announced a nationwide measles epidemic last week, with a rate of 9.6 cases per 100,000, resulting in 1,855 cases.

The concerning increase in measles cases can be attributed to a decrease in vaccination coverage in the region. Between 2019 and 2021, approximately 931,000 children in Europe and Central Asia did not receive all or part of routine vaccines. The first-dose measles vaccination rate also decreased from 96% in 2019 to 93% in 2022.

Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, emphasized the urgent need to address the situation, stating, “Not there is a clearer sign of the collapse of vaccination coverage than an increase in measles cases. Such a marked increase requires urgent attention and public health measures to protect children from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

The repercussions of measles on children’s health can be severe, leading to long-lasting weakening of their immune systems and making them more vulnerable to other infectious diseases, including pneumonia. The decline in demand for vaccines has been fueled in part by misinformation and mistrust, which worsened during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruption to health services and weaknesses in primary health care systems have also contributed to the decrease in vaccination coverage.

UNICEF is working alongside governments, Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), WHO, and other partners to address the situation, aiming to generate data, identify zero-dose children and missing communities, understand the root causes of delay in vaccine supply and demand, and evaluate context-specific causes and risk factors.

The alarming increase in measles cases in Europe and Central Asia highlights the need for immediate action to ensure the health and well-being of children in the region.

