High blood pressure, or hypertension, it is not a disease, but it is one of the risk factors linked to others cardiovascular diseasescome myocardial infarction or stroke. In Italy, as reported the Niguarda hospital in Milan, 15 million people are hypertensive and every year it is a contributing factor of 240,000 deaths. Furthermore, only 50% are aware of having high blood pressure, while one Italian out of three does not actually know what it is arterial hypertension. Having high blood pressure requires medical monitoring, while having mild hypertension, in addition to treatment and a healthy lifestyle, some natural methods can help address this issue.

High blood pressure: here’s how to measure it

We are talking about arterial hypertension when constantly blood pressure is high compared to physiological standards considered normal, that is, between 120 and 130 mm/Hg for the maximum and between 80 and 85 mm/Hg for the minimum, defined as “silent”, as it is distinguished by its asymptomatic form. Monitoring is a must for all subjects who are overweight, for heavy drinkers, for smokers, for those suffering from diabetes or kidney disease. a measurement, for it to be trusted, it must run second some conditions: you must have been sitting for at least 5 minutes with your shoulders and feet supported and the operation must be repeated at least twice, at a distance of two minutes from each other.

High Blood Pressure: Do’s and Don’ts

Sometimes disturbances such as headache or dizziness, in that case the first step to take is to drink a glass of water, it may depend from dehydration. In these circumstances it is advisable to lie down on the ground, relax your legs, spread your arms, breathe deeply and massage your face and neck, if you have the opportunity, or immerse your feet in hot water for at least 15 minutes. To prevent blood pressure from rising, it is advisable to keep weight gain under control, therefore, limit the consumption of fats and cholesterol. Alcohol and caffeine are also responsible for this condition. Also, limit the consumption of salt and also over-aged cheeses and cured meats; do not overuse licorice.

Remedies to lower blood pressure

Some medicinal plants are able to positively influence the pressure and can also be taken in supplement form, in addition to regulating the heartbeat, in case of tachycardia or arrhythmia, they act on the blood flow, thinning the blood. Between these the hawthorn, considered a vasodilator, cardiotonic, anxiolytic, it balances blood pressure by modulating it, strengthening the cardiovascular system and the heart muscle and cleaning the blood vessels from deposits of free radicals and cholesterol. The garlic it is an excellent natural substitute for beta-blocker drugs, which regulate blood pressure and arrhythmias, it also contains antioxidant substances that free the arteries from blood clots.

The leaves of the olive tree are a mine of beneficial substances against hypertension, in fact, the extracts are able to modulate the energy that flows in the body through the bloodstream. In the end, the mistletoe it is one of the most effective plants against arterial hypertension, it is a vasodilator and regulates the entire cardiovascular system.

