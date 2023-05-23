Measures against delivery bottlenecks: What they cost, what they bring and when they work

Berlin – 23.05.2023

The shortage of antibiotics clearly shows that supply chains must become more stable

Stabilizing measures cost companies between EUR 150,000 and EUR 250 million more, and production costs increase by up to 23 percent

The ALBVVG (1st reading in the Bundestag on Wednesday) does not create any incentives for investments of this magnitude

Drug shortages and no end – now even antibiotics are scarce. Decades of cost pressure have destabilized supply chains, shifted active ingredient production to Asia and meant that many important medicines are no longer available from suppliers who still manufacture them.

Countermeasures are now needed. There are a lot of ideas being discussed about this. The Drug Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG), which will be discussed in the Bundestag on Wednesday, also contains steps intended to improve the situation. But what measures help? What do they cost and when can they work? The management consultancy MundiCare calculated this on behalf of Pro Generika.

One thing is certain: Stabilizing measures require investments (up to 250 million euros) and increase the manufacturing costs (by up to 23 percent). And: None of the measures have an ad hoc effect – it takes in between 1 and 5 years. For this Dr. Andreas Meiser, head of the study and partner at MundiCare: “Many steps have potentially positive effects on the resilience of supply chains – but their implementation is unrealistic and time-consuming in the current framework conditions.”

According to Thomas Weigold, Managing Director of Sandoz Germany and a board member at Pro Generika, the ALBVVG does not change anything either: “No company will be able to stabilize its supply chains and expand production capacities on the basis of the ALBVVG. While the Austrian government has long since reacted and saved the last penicillin production in the western world, Germany has remained inactive. We lose precious time. Now the responsibility lies with the members of the Bundestag to ensure that the ALBVGG is improved and, above all, works.”

A summary of the study including a fact sheet with the most important results can be found here. You can download the long version of the study here.

