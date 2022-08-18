Home Health Measuring diabetes: here’s when and how to do it, here’s the guide
Measuring diabetes: here’s when and how to do it, here’s the guide

Glycemic self-monitoring is necessary and indispensable for the patient who has to coexist with a chronic disease, which must be assisted for life, namely diabetes. Teaching the person to carry out glycemic self-monitoring in their own home is an integral part of the therapeutic education path for which the nurse, who works in synergy with the doctor, the dietician and other health professionals, is responsible.

In simple terms, diabetes is defined as “well controlled” or “in good glycemic balance” when, throughout the day, blood glucose values ​​are stable and close to normal. Normal blood glucose values ​​are between: fasting and before meals 70-125 mg / dL; 2 hours after the lowest meals of 160-180 mg / dL.

If the value exceeds the limits then> 125 mg / dL and when there are simultaneous factors such as familiarity, age> 55 years, hypertension, overweight, obesity, sedentary life, it could be very useful to perform the glucose load test.

The glycaemia can be determined by means of a normal drawing of venous blood from the arm or with self-monitoring thanks to the aid of an instrument called a reflectometer. The reflectometer detects blood glucose by means of a drop of capillary blood, deducted from the fingertips of the fingers.

Depending on the model of the instrument, the drop of blood must be poured on the test strip or placed near its end, in this second case the strip absorbs the drop by capillarity. It is essential in the practice of self-monitoring to respect a few simple rules that the diabetes team normally provides.

The glucometer (or reflectometer) is a portable medical device capable of calculating the rate of glucose in the blood with a good approximation. Faithful companion of diabetics, especially those undergoing insulin therapy, the glucometer is the undisputed protagonist of home blood glucose self-monitoring. In turn, it represents the cornerstone of a reasonable and reasoned diabetes therapy.

Through the right use of the glucometer, in fact, the patient is able to personally evaluate his own glycemic levels. Thus arranging nutritional therapy, physical exercise and drug treatment for the eventuality. So here’s how to measure diabetes at home, how to do it and above all what tool to use to get a good estimate.

