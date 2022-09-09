news-txt”>

By 2050, the world‘s elderly population will more than double to 2.1 billion. This means there will be more than twice as many people over the age of 60 as there will be children under the age of 5. Singapore is also undergoing this demographic change. To respond to the rapidly aging population, a longevity center was opened in Alexandra Hospital. The aim of the center is to extend healthy years of life so that people maintain functionality and a high quality of life.



The center draws on leading international and local experts in the world of longevity and provides Singaporeans with the latest strategies, discoveries and interventions on longevity. Individuals interested in participating receive personalized plans to slow aging and the onset or arrest of disease. These personalized plans include advice on the type of physical activity to do and diet to follow. To measure biological age, individuals undergo blood tests and a number of other tests to check for heart function, lung function, joints, and more.



“It will be the first publicly funded outpatient clinic in longevity medicine in Singapore and possibly in the world,” Professor Andrea Maier, co-director of the National University Health System (NUHS) Center for Healthy Longevity and founding president, told The Straits Times. of the International Longevity Medicine Society, established last month.



‘Aging follows a trajectory, with a decline occurring from the 20th to the 30th birthday. That trajectory can be measured, as a person’s weight and height are measured,’ said Professor Maier. (HANDLE).

