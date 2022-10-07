The Ministry of Health announced the recall by operators of some batches of meat due to a “Microbiology non-compliance“. Precisely for this reason, anyone who has purchased the lots that we will list shortly will not have to consume them and bring it back to the store: we discover all the risks.

The food recall is a mandatory procedure for the Food Sector Operator (FBO). According to the law, if the product is on the market, the OSA is forced to inform consumers effectively and explain the reason for the withdrawal, recalling the contaminated products purchased by the customer. A product that does not respect health protection must be compulsorily withdrawn from the market.

In the past few hours, the Ministry of Health has undertaken to report the withdrawal of some batches of a well-known food product. But which food is it? We are talking about a known type of meat, of a well-known brand: let’s find out more.

The Ministry of Health announces the withdrawal: all risks

In the past few hours, the Ministry of Health has published the notice of the withdrawal of some batches of a meat product, already well known on the market. The cause of this recall is one microbiological non-compliancetherefore a microbiological risk.

It was not the only recall these days, in fact, just recently, the Ministry of Health has already announced the withdrawal of some batches of Salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches of the well-known brand The Merry Flavors, due to some traces of the listeria bacterium. But now let’s find out more about the batches of meat that have been picked up in the past few hours.

Meat: which batches have been withdrawn

The Ministry of Health has recalled several batches of branded pork from Ariccia Iperal High Quality Selections. The corporate name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed is: Supermercati Iperal S.p.A. The withdrawn production batch corresponds to V233557.

The factory / manufacturer identification mark is CE IT 1019L and the manufacturer’s name is “San Michele SRL ham factory“. The plant is located in the municipality of Lesignano de ‘Bagni, in the province of Parma. The deadline is scheduled for October 14, 2022.

The weight / volume of the product is 90 grams. The reason for the reported recall is “Microbiology non-compliance“. Precisely for this reason, consumers who bought the meat from the lot reported above must not be consumed and must be returned to the store as soon as possible, displaying the receipt.