Home Health Meat with a false expiration date, attention to the health risk, all the Lots withdrawn by the Ministry
Many lots of meat with the wrong expiration date are being recalled by the Ministry of Health. Here are all the specs.

A well-known supermarket had to remove numerous packs of meat from the shelves since they were there serious errors in labeling. In fact, the expiry dates do not correspond to the real minimum conservation term.

This means, conceivably, that consumers believe that the meat is still edible, because the expiration date allows it. In reality, there is a high health risk because the one shown on the label is wrong.

As soon as the alarm went off, batches of the meat have been taken off the shelves, but it is possible that some consumers may have bought them earlier. Here are the types of meat and what to do if you recognize the lot number and brand.

Meat with false expiration date, do not consume these products, microbiological risk

We well know that consuming spoiled food can lead to serious health consequences. Even if for some types of food we have a few more days available in addition to the expiry date indicated on the label.

The products recalled by the Ministry of Health, however, present a very serious error, because the deadline is one month forward, therefore 30 days in addition to the natural expiry date of the packs.

Basically, Lots of meat they have deadlines in the month of March, but in reality they must be consumed by February. Here are all the specifications of the retired lots.

  • FARMHOUSE LA MARCHESA – FACE BROTHERS – BATTUTA BOV.AD.PMT LIMONE G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lot n° 664594 – Incorrect expiration date: 03/25/2023 – Correct date: 02/25/2023;
  • FARMHOUSE LA MARCHESA – FACCIA FRATELLI srl – BATUTA BOV.AD.PMT ROSM BASIL G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lot No. 664255 – Wrong expiration date: 03/24/2023 – correct expiration date is 02/24/2023;
  • FARMHOUSE LA MARCHESA – FACCIA FRATELLI srl – BATTUTA BOV.AD.PMT TRUFFLE G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lots 663286 – 664256 – WRONG expiry dates BATCH 663286: 20/03/2023 BATCH 664256: 24/03/2023
    CORRECT Expiration Dates BATCH 663286: 02/20/2023 LOT 664256: 02/24/2023
  • COOP FIOR FIORE PIEDMONTESE BEEF BEATING – Lot No. 664592 – Incorrect expiration date: 03/25/2023 – Correct date 02/25/2023;
  • BATUTA BOV.AD.PMT MOUNTAIN HERBS G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lot No. 664597 – Incorrect expiration date: 03/25/2023 – Correct date 02/25/2023;
  • BATTUTA BOV.AD.PMT CLASSIC G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lots n° 663284 – 664253 – 664593 – Incorrect expiration dates: 20-24-25/03/2023 Correct dates 24-25/02/2023;
  • BATTUTA BOV.AD.PMT GARLIC G200SKIN-BATTUTA DI FASSONE PIEDMONTESE – Lot No. 664595 – Incorrect expiration date: 03/25/2023 – Correct date 02/25/2023.
The Ministry of Health warns consumers that there are no risks if the meat is consumed within the correct dates, i.e. in the month of February. However, those in possession of the Lots mentioned above can take them back to the shop and request a refund, even without presenting the receipt.

